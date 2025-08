President William Ruto with his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu at a past event. [PCS]

The collapse of a four-storey building in Kariokor Market, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, in November 2024 triggered events that led to a ban on foreigners from engaging in some businesses in the country.

The incident, which left at least 13 dead, culminated in a gazette notice by the Tanzanian Minister for Industry and Trade Selemani Saidi Jafo, on July 25 this year, announcing the ban.