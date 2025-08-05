×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Informed Minds Prefer The Standard
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why US ballooning public debt is a key concern for Kenya

By Graham Kajilwa | Aug. 5, 2025
Man pulling a chain to move big ball debt. [Courtesy. Standard]

Underneath President Donald Trump’s infamous tariffs is a growing concern about the increasing debt in advanced economies.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently warned of increased pressure on financial markets for economies such as Kenya.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Public Debt Crisis US Tariffs
.

Latest Stories

A helpful visit..?
A helpful visit..?
Cartoons
By Harry
10 mins ago
National Music Festival kicks off in Meru
Eastern
By Phares Mutembei
58 mins ago
Can the President's wife sue him?
Opinion
By David Ochami
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Jogoo house wars: Who's in charge?
By Lewis Nyaundi and Anne Musungu 1 hr ago
Jogoo house wars: Who's in charge?
How Kenyan banks are losing billions to fraud
By Brian Ngugi 1 hr ago
How Kenyan banks are losing billions to fraud
How confusion in opposition guarantees Ruto's comeback
By Alexander Chagema 1 hr ago
How confusion in opposition guarantees Ruto's comeback
Can the President's wife sue him?
By David Ochami 1 hr ago
Can the President's wife sue him?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved