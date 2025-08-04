×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Mombasa port maintains grip as key hub for Uganda

By Patrick Beja | Aug. 4, 2025
A section of containers at the Port of  Mombasa. March 3, 2025. [Omondi Onyango]

The Port of Mombasa has maintained Uganda as its leading transit market despite competition from the nearby Dar es Salaam Port in Tanzania.

Last year, Ugandan cargo accounted for 65.7 per cent of Mombasa’s transit market. Data from the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) shows Mombasa processed 8.81 million tonnes of Ugandan cargo.

However, it represents a decline from the 70 per cent share of the port’s transit market that Uganda held in the previous year. This decrease is attributed to the increasing volume of cargo originating from South Sudan, as well as heightened competition from the Port of Dar es Salaam.

Kenya’s Deputy Head of Mission at the High Commission in Uganda Suleiman Roba, stated that Uganda will continue to be the largest transit market for the port, owing to the effective strategies implemented by the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA).

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Suleiman, who represented the High Commissioner, made the remarks when he received the KPA board, led by Chairman Benjamin Tayari.

The board is on a mission to articulate performance traffic trends, market dynamics, and business promotion interventions adopted for the transit market. He pledged support for the Authority’s efforts to enhance performance at the Port of Mombasa as the gateway into the region. 

He was responding to the request by KPA for collaboration in promoting port services and building investor confidence, especially at the upcoming Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone. 

Mr Tayari noted that the board was upbeat about the ongoing infrastructural developments, including the upgrading of the terminal operating system, equipment acquisition, expansion of berth 19B, the improved Kisumu Port, and other cargo handling facilities in line with the Corporate Strategic Plan.

Earlier, the board of directors visited the Kampala liaison office at Crested Towers, where they commended staff for doing a good job.

The office commenced operations in 1996 to provide port services closer to the Ugandan market and was officially inaugurated in April 2004.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Ports Authority Mombasa Port Dongo Kundu SEZ East Africa Trade
.

Latest Stories

Tata Chemicals to pause Kenya operations for major upgrade
Tata Chemicals to pause Kenya operations for major upgrade
Business
By Brian Ngugi
24 mins ago
Mombasa port maintains grip as key hub for Uganda
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
24 mins ago
Safaricom Hook holds training forums for youth in Western Kenya
Business
By Esther Dianah
24 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Murders gone cold: State remains silent, leaving shattered kin in the dark
By Nancy Gitonga and Benjamin Imende 24 mins ago
Murders gone cold: State remains silent, leaving shattered kin in the dark
Why experts are pushing for breastfeeding, warn against formula feeding
By Mercy Kahenda 24 mins ago
Why experts are pushing for breastfeeding, warn against formula feeding
How politicians hijacked CHAN moment, locking out genuine fans
By Francis Ontomwa 24 mins ago
How politicians hijacked CHAN moment, locking out genuine fans
Inside Ruto's plot to split opposition and retain power in 2027
By Ndung’u Gachane 24 mins ago
Inside Ruto's plot to split opposition and retain power in 2027
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved