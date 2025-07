National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi says the government has already raised over Sh60 billion from the fuel levy. [File, Standard]

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised transparency concerns as Kenya advances plans to securitise part of its fuel levy — a Sh175 billion financing strategy drawing sharp criticism for potentially bypassing parliamentary oversight and constitutional safeguards.

The National Treasury says the securitisation move will fast-track road construction and clear pending bills by converting future fuel levy revenues into tradeable securities.