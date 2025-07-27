Talanta City: How Kenya is catching up to East Africa's stadium giants

Talanta Sports City stadium when President William Ruto accompanied by Sports CS Salim Mvurya visited the facility on April 11, 2025. [Ministry of Sports, Standard]

In East Africa, a sporting revolution is being made with the recently built world-class stadiums redefining the national pride and the competitiveness in the region.

Uganda has re-developed Mandela National Stadium, popularly referred to as Namboole, to be a modern and fully equipped stadium with high-level facilities such as VIP lounges, floodlights, as well as a comprehensive dressing room.

Tanzania has the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 60,000, with auxiliary facilities that match FIFA standards.

In Rwanda, the 45,000-seat, state-of-the-art refurbished Amahoro Stadium is now offering itself as the sporting hub.

The investments are also indicators of an increasing interest in the region in sport as well as the realisation of the economic and social returns that can be enjoyed through such infrastructure.

The global case studies are evidence enough of the transformative multiplier effects that stadiums can cause.

South Africa transformed sections of its stadiums to shopping malls, hotels, training colleges and entertainment complexes after the FIFA World Cup, injecting life into the community that surrounded them.

Qatar did the same after 2022 by converting some of its ultramodern stadiums into mixed-use projects to serve locals long after the last whistle.

Conversely, Kenya has not been able to build any new modern stadiums since the completion of Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani in 1987, thus lagging behind other countries in the region.

Kasarani itself was a historical milestone that came with the support of the Chinese to host the All-Africa Games, but over the years, there has been no such facility to spur Kenya to its height as a leading sporting nation in Africa. But with the visionary development of the Talanta Sports City (TSC), the dry spell has come to an end.

The project, spearheaded by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) as the EPC contractor and the Ministry of Defence as the implementing agency, is not just simply a technical marvel, but also a strong declaration of national aspirations before hosting the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in 2027.

With the construction commencing on March 1, 2024, the stadium has achieved 60 per cent completion.

The concrete main structure was completed, and the work is currently on the steel structure, curtain walls, and other outdoor works. The most significant architectural achievement of this stadium, a roof steel structure, is currently planned to start installation this August, but the entire project is expected to be finally wrapped up on February 28, 2026.

The stadium will also have a capacity of 60,000 spectators and span a total construction area of 98,150 square metres once it is complete. The building will rise five storeys above the ground and will be topped by a roof 56 metres high, making it one of the most advanced in Africa.

Sustainability is also built into the City through solar photovoltaic panels, rainwater harvesting, and energy-saving LED lighting.

It is a type of environmental milestone in building stadiums in Africa, targeting to decrease energy consumption, increase thermal comfort inside, and initiate green transport by electric vehicle recharging ports. In addition to the aesthetics and technology, TSC is largely based on local empowerment. At its peak, more than 3,500 Kenyans, 500 of them being residents of Kibera, were hired to work on it as steel fixers, masons or carpenters.

TSC poses some challenges, considering that it is the most technically complex project that is under construction by CRBC in Kenya. These include multidisciplinary teamworking and a first-in-Africa grid roof props on cables. But with its previous record of delivering key infrastructure such as the Nairobi Expressway and Standard Gauge Railway, one is assured of CRBC completing the projects within the stipulated time.

Looking ahead, TSC is not merely a stadium. It is a talent-building platform, a national heritage and a training ground for skilled labour. With Kenya set to host the 2027 Afcon event, this historic stadium will not only open its doors to the best athletes but also send a message to the whole world that Kenya is a confident, capable and forward-looking nation.

- The author is a commentator on the construction sector issues