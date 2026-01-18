Iran links riots to terrorists amid economic woes

Protestors hold 'Free Iran' signs a demonstration in support of Iranian People in front of the Portuguese Parliament in Lisbon, on January 17, 2026. [AFP]

The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran says the demonstrations in several cities in the country were motivated by legitimate economic concerns following fluctuations in foreign exchange.

Through a statement released by the Public Diplomacy and Media Department of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Nairobi, they send condolences to the families of the victims, both civilians and members of the security forces, who have lost their lives to these atrocities.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms that the right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression are fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution and international legal frameworks, including the ICCPR, and is fully committed to the rights of its citizens to peaceful expression,” they said.

The statement said in the initial phase, from December 28 to 30, the Government and law enforcement forces exercised maximum restraint, recognizing the gatherings primarily led by bazaar merchants and trade guilds as professional and demand-driven expressions of civilian concern.

It says the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran immediately and constructively engaged with the initial peaceful demonstrators. Dialogue was initiated, demands were heard, and responsive economic measures were initiated.

“Regrettably, these peaceful protests were systematically hijacked by organized "ISIS- style" terrorist cells and violent separatist groups. Pre-planned terrorist elements, armed and directed from abroad, infiltrated the demonstrations,” they added.

The statement added that evidence gathered by security agencies, including intercepted communications and seized weaponry, confirms that what began as a social protest was transformed into coordinated violent attacks against protesters, civilians, and security forces.

They said the current phase has not characterised as a series of protests, but as a "terrorist war against the country." These elements have employed horrific tactics reminiscent of ISIS-style terrorism, including the beheading of individuals, burning people alive, and the brutal murder of law enforcement officers.

They further blamed the groups for allegedly targeting vital civilian infrastructure, destroying and torching ambulances, fire trucks, medical centers, and religious sites to incite chaos and demoralise the public.

According to the government, their explicit aim was to maximise casualties to fabricate a false narrative of state violence and invite foreign military aggression.

“The primary responsibility of any sovereign state is the protection of the lives and property of its citizens. Consequently, Iranian security forces have acted firmly and responsibly to confront these armed rioters and restore public order,” the statement further clarified, and rejected what it called fabricated narratives propagated by Western regimes concerning "the senseless killing of peaceful protesters."

Such claimsthey said, are a calculated distortion of the facts designed to whitewash the crimes of foreign-backed terrorists and create a pretext for external intervention.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the inflammatory statements and the 'clear interference' by officials of the United States and the Israeli regime. The incitement of violence through foreign media and the provision of support to "mercenaries" violate international law and the UN Charter.