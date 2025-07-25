Carrefour unveils 'Choose Better' drive for healthier, greener living

Wambui Mbarire, CEO of the Retail Trade Association of Kenya; Alexandre Cerqueira, District Manager Supermarkets at Carrefour Majid Al Futtaim; Angeline Bett, Area Manager for Carrefour Kenya; Christophe Orcet, Regional Director – East Africa at Majid Al Futtaim Retail; Fredrick Musyoka, Store Manager Carrefour at Runda Mall; and James Gachiru, owner of Runda Mall, officially cutting the ribbon to mark the grand opening of the Carrefour 's 25th store at Runda Mall. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

Majid Al Futtaim Retail, the exclusive operator of Carrefour in Kenya, has launched a new initiative aimed at educating, empowering, and rewarding customers for making healthier and more sustainable lifestyle choices.

Dubbed ‘Choose Better’, the campaign is part of the company’s broader strategy to promote better living and accelerate sustainable retail practices, in line with Kenya’s national agenda on public health, food security, and environmental sustainability.

Through this initiative, Carrefour is reinforcing its role in bridging the gap between health education, consumer behaviour, and sustainable living.

According to Christophe Orcet, Regional Director – East Africa at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, the programme reflects the retailer’s commitment to customer well-being, support for local businesses, and environmental stewardship.

“At Carrefour, we believe retail plays a critical role in encouraging better choices that contribute to healthier communities and a more sustainable future. It’s about empowering our customers to make more informed choices that benefit themselves, their communities, and the planet,” said Orcet.

The programme introduces clearer labelling and visibility for healthier, locally sourced, and eco-friendly products, promoting informed decisions and healthier eating habits.

Customers can now easily identify these items through nutrition information labels, ‘Grown in Kenya’ tags for locally produced goods, and indicators for eco-friendly packaging and responsible sourcing.

Carrefour’s Private Label also plays a key role in the initiative by offering high-value, quality alternatives without compromising on taste.

So far, over 680 fruits and vegetable products have been tagged under the ‘Choose Better’ label across Carrefour stores and its app, with more items being added regularly. To encourage healthier choices, shoppers will enjoy exclusive discounts and bonus loyalty points on select fresh items throughout the year.

Beyond the store experience, the initiative includes community outreach. Carrefour has launched school tours that focus on nutritional education, introducing students to the ‘Healthy Plate’ model — a tool designed to teach the basics of balanced eating.

The initiative also responds to a pressing public health challenge. According to the National Council for Population and Development, nearly 94 per cent of Kenyan adults do not meet the World Health Organisation’s recommended daily intake of fruits and vegetables.

Through ‘Choose Better’, Carrefour hopes to help shift this trend by making better choices more accessible, affordable, and rewarding.