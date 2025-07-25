Electric vs gasoline cars: Which one truly wins the road?

The electric car that President William Samoei Ruto drove during the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi. [Silas Otieno, Standard]

As the global shift toward greener transportation builds up, the motoring world finds itself at a crossroads, one paved by electricity and the other by petrol or diesel.

On one side stands the electric vehicle (EV), sleek, silent, and sold as the future. On the other hand, the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle is a time-tested powerhouse that has defined modern transport for over a century.

This week on Motoring, we explore the two primary types of vehicles, examining their performance, cost, maintenance, convenience, and environmental impact.

Performance: Instant power vs mechanical muscle

Electric vehicles are praised for their smooth, fast, and quiet movement, with motor experts praising the modern technology.

"Electric vehicles deliver torque (a force that tends to cause rotation) instantly. It is seamless and sometimes not easy for one to notice the acceleration in driving," Evans Okoth, a mechanic specialised in electric vehicles at Auto Garage in Nairobi told The Standard.

On the other hand, normal cars deliver power through multi-stage combustion in the pistons, gears, and mechanical systems.

However, Shajid Khan, a motor enthusiast, still routes the ICE cars, arguing that driving is an experience, not just motion on the road.

"Ask any petrol heads around, they will agree with me that the raw engine growl and gear-shifting thrill remains adored across. Driving should be felt, and when the engine roars, it gives the occupants a reason to hit the road," he says.

Running costs

There is no doubt that electricity is significantly cheaper than petrol or diesel.

In Kenya, for instance, powering an EV vehicle costs less than Sh500 for a 300 km range.

The Motoring team visited a charging station for electric cars at the Waterfront Mall in Karen, and it was a buzz of activity with several vehicles lining up for charging.

"I used to own a Toyota Fielder and I would use at least Sh4,000 worth of petrol to cover a 300 km distance. I have saved a lot after buying my electric Nissan Leaf in my taxi business," Samuel Munene, a taxi driver at the station, explained.

Compared to petrol or diesel-run cars, the electric ones also benefit from fewer moving parts. This translates to no oil changes, timing belts, or exhaust systems.

"But, it is key to note that their maintenance is limited mostly to tires, brakes, and software updates. This is key, or else one will end up with a stalled vehicle," Okoth said.

This cannot be compared to the recurring maintenance needs of internal combustion engines that demand regular changes of oil, spark plugs, and air filters to run efficiently. An electric car charging station. [File]

Range and refuelling

With the charging infrastructure of electric cars in Kenya being patchy, the owners of these vehicles are limited to their movements.

An electric vehicle can cover up to 400 - 500 km on a single charge. However, the distance may vary depending on battery degradation, terrain, and, more so, driving habits.

Munene, the taxi driver, agrees that despite saving a lot after buying an electric car, his movements are limited since most towns outside Nairobi don't have the facilities to charge his vehicle.

"This is where I miss my Toyota Fielder, it was convenient traveling out of Nairobi because we have pump stations almost everywhere. Plus, fueling takes approximately 3 minutes at most, unlike charging the battery here.”

Environmental impact

With the debate on climate change picking up momentum across the globe, electric vehicles are gaining traction and being embraced since they produce zero tailpipe emissions - ideal for reducing urban air pollution.

However, some pundits argue that the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries that power the EV involves mining and environmental costs, and electricity in some regions still comes from coal or fossil fuels.

Initial cost and incentives

Below the praises and efficiency comes the high upfront price of electric vehicles. The prices are steep mainly due to battery costs.

For example, a brand new Nissan Leaf goes for at least Sh1.3 million to Sh1.7 million when buying. This is despite the Treasury offering tax breaks and import duty exemptions to encourage adoption.

It is also key to note that ICE cars remain cheaper on their initial buying price, and clients have a wider variety of models, including affordable second-hand options.

Technically, choosing between an EV and an ICE vehicle depends less on ideology and more on practicality.

It is evident that the roads of the future are tilting electric, but the internal combustion engine still has fuel left in the tank.

Happy motoring!