Initiative to unlock coastal counties' innovation potential

By Sofia Ali | Jul. 25, 2025
Youth Affairs and Creative Economy PS Fikirini Jacobs Kahindi at a past event. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Calls have intensified to equip young people in Kenya’s coastal region with the tools they need to protect, commercialise, and grow their innovations.

This will help in transforming the area into a dynamic hub of entrepreneurship and sustainable development.

Speaking during a preparatory meeting in Nairobi for the upcoming 6th edition of Pwani Innovation Week, scheduled for October 27–31, 2025, Principal Secretary (PS) for Youth Affairs Fikirini Kahindi said the coastal region is rich in youthful energy, creativity, and cultural diversity, which remain untapped due to challenges like high youth unemployment, drug abuse and limited institutional support for innovation.

Youth-led ventures that draw on indigenous knowledge like herbal medicine, artisanal crafts, and marine resources are being encouraged to unlock the region’s potential in the blue and green economies.

Cultural industries such as music, fashion, and digital storytelling also present powerful avenues for job creation while preserving coastal heritage.

Stakeholders in attendance, including policymakers, private sector leaders, civil society actors and youth representatives, agreed on the urgent need to accelerate youth-led innovation and creativity across the coastal counties.

PS in the State Department for East African Community Dr Kevit Desai highlighted the lack of intellectual property protection as one of the critical barriers facing youth innovators.

“Many young entrepreneurs in the coastal region lack access to the tools and knowledge needed to safeguard their ideas, which limits their ability to scale, attract investment, or compete in national and global markets,” he said.

Ms Carla Benini, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy, reiterated the US government’s commitment to supporting youth innovation.

PS in the State Department of Science, Research and Innovation Shaukat Abdulrazak said there is a need to bring these efforts together.

“A united approach is needed to establish the Kenyan Coast as a resilient, innovative, and inclusive economic hub” said Shaukat.

