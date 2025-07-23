Safaricom hits 50 million customers

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa addresses participants during an event on July 16, 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Kenya’s leading telco Safaricom has surpassed 50 million customers across its mobile network in the country.

The telco partly attributes this to the company’s yearlong customer engagement drive, which started last year ahead of its 25th anniversary celebrations slated for this October.

“This milestone reflects the deep connection we have built with Kenyans over the past two and a half decades, and as we approach our silver jubilee, we recommit ourselves to always being a force for good and creating what’s next for our customers,” said Group Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa.

Over the past year, Safaricom has accelerated its focus on customer engagement and experience, through initiatives such as Sambaza Furaha and M-Pesa Sokoni. The telco, which is now venturing into technology services, started with 17,000 customers in 2000. Safaricom has also successfully expanded its operations to Ethiopia, where it recently achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 10 million customers as of July 2025.

The firm noted in a statement that this rapid growth in a new market underscores its vision to become Africa’s leading purpose-led technology company by 2030.

“Our journey has always been about putting customers first, and this achievement is a direct reflection of that dedication. Looking ahead, our next chapter will be about deepening impact, personalising customer experiences, and driving Kenya’s digital transformation agenda,” said Ndegwa. Safaricom has pioneered transformative innovations such as M-Pesa, which has evolved into a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem.

The company has also invested heavily in connectivity by pioneering 3G, 4G and 5G networks as well as availing high-speed internet to homes and businesses.

In the last financial year, the company contributed Sh722 billion to the Kenyan economy, sustaining over 1.28 million jobs.

Additionally, more than eight million Kenyans have benefitted from community projects delivered through the Safaricom and M-Pesa Foundations, which continue to drive access to education, healthcare, and economic empowerment opportunities.