×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Safaricom hits 50 million customer milestone

By Mate Tongola | Jul. 23, 2025
Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa. [File, Standard]

Safaricom PLC has surpassed 50 million customers on its mobile network in Kenya, marking a historic milestone ahead of its 25th anniversary in October 2025.

According to the telecommunication giant, the achievement over the past two and a half decades is attributed to a yearlong customer engagement drive that will culminate in the company’s silver jubilee celebrations.

“We are honoured by the trust that over 50 million Kenyans have placed in us. This milestone reflects the deep connection we have built with Kenyans over the past two and a half decades," said Peter Ndegwa, Group CEO, Safaricom PLC.

Since its inception in 2000 with just 17,000 customers, Safaricom has grown into a dominant player in Kenya’s telecom and digital services sector.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"As we approach our silver jubilee, we recommit ourselves to always being a force for good and creating what’s next for our customers,” Ndegwa added.

The company’s customer-focused initiatives, such as Sambaza Furaha and M-PESA Sokoni have enhanced engagement and expanded access to rewards and services nationwide.

Beyond Kenya, Safaricom has made strides in Ethiopia, where it has already surpassed 10 million customers as of July 2025.

This expansion is part of the company’s ambition to become Africa’s leading purpose-driven technology firm by 2030.

“Our journey has always been about putting customers first. Looking ahead, our next chapter will focus on deepening impact, personalising customer experiences, and driving Kenya’s digital transformation agenda,” added Dr. Ndegwa.

In the last financial year, the company contributed KES 722 billion to Kenya’s economy and sustained over 1.28 million jobs.

Additionally, through the Safaricom and M-PESA Foundations, over 8 million Kenyans have benefited from projects in education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa Silver Jubilee Mpesa
.

Latest Stories

Why Moody's sees risks to Kenya's economic recovery
Why Moody's sees risks to Kenya's economic recovery
Business
By Brian Ngugi
14 mins ago
Kremlin expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
World
By AFP
15 mins ago
Safaricom hits 50 million customer milestone
Business
By Mate Tongola
20 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Billions down the drain: How Sakaja's City Hall let Nairobi Water sink into Sh5b debt
By Edwin Nyarangi 4 hrs ago
Billions down the drain: How Sakaja's City Hall let Nairobi Water sink into Sh5b debt
Another scandal hits E-citizen
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
Another scandal hits E-citizen
Inquest into Rex Masai's death reveals police cover-up allegations
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
Inquest into Rex Masai's death reveals police cover-up allegations
Why frustrated Kenyans cannot recall MPs
By Irene Githinji 11 hrs ago
Why frustrated Kenyans cannot recall MPs
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved