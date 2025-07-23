Safaricom hits 50 million customer milestone

Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa. [File, Standard]

Safaricom PLC has surpassed 50 million customers on its mobile network in Kenya, marking a historic milestone ahead of its 25th anniversary in October 2025.

According to the telecommunication giant, the achievement over the past two and a half decades is attributed to a yearlong customer engagement drive that will culminate in the company’s silver jubilee celebrations.

“We are honoured by the trust that over 50 million Kenyans have placed in us. This milestone reflects the deep connection we have built with Kenyans over the past two and a half decades," said Peter Ndegwa, Group CEO, Safaricom PLC.

Since its inception in 2000 with just 17,000 customers, Safaricom has grown into a dominant player in Kenya’s telecom and digital services sector.

"As we approach our silver jubilee, we recommit ourselves to always being a force for good and creating what’s next for our customers,” Ndegwa added.

The company’s customer-focused initiatives, such as Sambaza Furaha and M-PESA Sokoni have enhanced engagement and expanded access to rewards and services nationwide.

Beyond Kenya, Safaricom has made strides in Ethiopia, where it has already surpassed 10 million customers as of July 2025.

This expansion is part of the company’s ambition to become Africa’s leading purpose-driven technology firm by 2030.

“Our journey has always been about putting customers first. Looking ahead, our next chapter will focus on deepening impact, personalising customer experiences, and driving Kenya’s digital transformation agenda,” added Dr. Ndegwa.

In the last financial year, the company contributed KES 722 billion to Kenya’s economy and sustained over 1.28 million jobs.

Additionally, through the Safaricom and M-PESA Foundations, over 8 million Kenyans have benefited from projects in education, healthcare, and economic empowerment.