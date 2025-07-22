IFC, Equity to empower more women-owned enterprises

Equity Group CEO James Mwangi. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Equity Bank Kenya and Equity Group Foundation have signed a new partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to roll out an online course to promote entrepreneurship among women.

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women is a global initiative that helps foster economic growth by providing entrepreneurs around the world with practical education, interactive activities and instruction by educators from top business schools, reaching over 200,000 entrepreneurs.

Built by Goldman Sachs and delivered through the University of Leeds, the 10,000 Women online education programme is open to all Equity Bank Kenya and Equity Group Foundation SMEs. It grants access to all 10 courses and eligibility to join the 10,000 Women alumni community.

Equity Bank Kenya will leverage its existing Fanikisha network, extending invitations to its Shaba, Almasi, Dhahabu and Platini customers.

“Equity Bank is deeply committed to empowering women in business to achieve their business aspirations and driving financial inclusion across Kenya. Partnering with IFC for the 10,000 Women program enables us to offer world-class learning opportunities to our customers, ensuring they have the skills and knowledge to thrive in today’s competitive business environment,” said Equity Group CEO James Mwangi while commenting on the partnership.

“This program will leverage our extensive regional network and digital platforms to reach women entrepreneurs in every corner of the country, providing them with the opportunity to gain valuable skills and access a global network of like-minded businesswomen.” IFC Manager, Financial Institutions Group for East Africa Jesman Chonzi said empowering women entrepreneurs is central to our mission of fostering inclusive growth and sustainable development.

“IFC is committed to unlocking the potential of women entrepreneurs in Kenya, who are vital to driving economic growth and creating jobs.