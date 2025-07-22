×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

IFC, Equity to empower more women-owned enterprises

By James Wanzala | Jul. 22, 2025
Equity Group CEO James Mwangi. [James Wanzala, Standard]

Equity Bank Kenya and Equity Group Foundation have signed a new partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to roll out an online course to promote entrepreneurship among women.

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women is a global initiative that helps foster economic growth by providing entrepreneurs around the world with practical education, interactive activities and instruction by educators from top business schools, reaching over 200,000 entrepreneurs.

Built by Goldman Sachs and delivered through the University of Leeds, the 10,000 Women online education programme is open to all Equity Bank Kenya and Equity Group Foundation SMEs. It grants access to all 10 courses and eligibility to join the 10,000 Women alumni community. 

Equity Bank Kenya will leverage its existing Fanikisha network, extending invitations to its Shaba, Almasi, Dhahabu and Platini customers.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“Equity Bank is deeply committed to empowering women in business to achieve their business aspirations and driving financial inclusion across Kenya. Partnering with IFC for the 10,000 Women program enables us to offer world-class learning opportunities to our customers, ensuring they have the skills and knowledge to thrive in today’s competitive business environment,” said Equity Group CEO James Mwangi while commenting on the partnership.

“This program will leverage our extensive regional network and digital platforms to reach women entrepreneurs in every corner of the country, providing them with the opportunity to gain valuable skills and access a global network of like-minded businesswomen.” IFC Manager, Financial Institutions Group for East Africa Jesman Chonzi said empowering women entrepreneurs is central to our mission of fostering inclusive growth and sustainable development.

“IFC is committed to unlocking the potential of women entrepreneurs in Kenya, who are vital to driving economic growth and creating jobs.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Equity Group Foundation Equity Bank Kenya International Finance Corporation Equity Group CEO James Mwangi
.

Latest Stories

KCB Group and Stanbic bank lead region to win 2025 Euromoney excellence awards
KCB Group and Stanbic bank lead region to win 2025 Euromoney excellence awards
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
23 mins ago
IFC, Equity to empower more women-owned enterprises
Business
By James Wanzala
40 mins ago
Sifuna warns ODM may miss 2027 if it stays yoked to Ruto
Politics
By David Njaaga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Another scandal hits E-citizen
By Josphat Thiong’o 4 hrs ago
Another scandal hits E-citizen
Imulama: Inside Kakamega Police Post run by a single officer
By Benard Lusigi and Mary Imenza 7 hrs ago
Imulama: Inside Kakamega Police Post run by a single officer
DPP, DCI eat humble pie after terrorism charges against Mwangi collapses
By Francis Ontomwa 15 hrs ago
DPP, DCI eat humble pie after terrorism charges against Mwangi collapses
The mysterious Kalombotole and KNH murder horror
By Jacinta Mutura and Nancy Gitonga 15 hrs ago
The mysterious Kalombotole and KNH murder horror
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved