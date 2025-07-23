×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

New fintech in Kenyan market? Here is where to invest your cash

By Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 23, 2025
PS Susan Mang'eni at Bunge Towers,Parliament. February 24, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Financial technology (fintech) firms interested in the Kenyan market have been advised to look for novel areas of investment besides payment solutions, which is said to be a saturated space.

The dominance of telcos in this space is said to be both an enabler and an impediment for new players who seek a slice of this market.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Fintech Firms Kenyan Fintechs Fintech Innovations
.

Latest Stories

Locals cry out as commercial grazing threatens forest
Locals cry out as commercial grazing threatens forest
Rift Valley
By Elvis Kosgey
42 mins ago
While the country thought DIG Lagat had stepped aside, he was on annual leave
National
By Kamau Muthoni
42 mins ago
Ruto's blame games on protests and alleged sponsors of violence
National
By Ndungu Gachane
42 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

While the country thought DIG Lagat had stepped aside, he was on annual leave
By Kamau Muthoni 42 mins ago
While the country thought DIG Lagat had stepped aside, he was on annual leave
Ruto's blame games on protests and alleged sponsors of violence
By Ndungu Gachane 42 mins ago
Ruto's blame games on protests and alleged sponsors of violence
To stagger polls or not? Debate rages on format
By Brian Otieno 42 mins ago
To stagger polls or not? Debate rages on format
New fintech in Kenyan market? Here is where to invest your cash
By Graham Kajilwa 42 mins ago
New fintech in Kenyan market? Here is where to invest your cash
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved