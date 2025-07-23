New fintech in Kenyan market? Here is where to invest your cash

PS Susan Mang'eni at Bunge Towers,Parliament. February 24, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Financial technology (fintech) firms interested in the Kenyan market have been advised to look for novel areas of investment besides payment solutions, which is said to be a saturated space.

The dominance of telcos in this space is said to be both an enabler and an impediment for new players who seek a slice of this market.