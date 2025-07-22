×
WhatsApp Business users to get real-time voice calls

By Nanjinia Wamuswa | Jul. 22, 2025

WhatsApp Business Calling, a new feature that enables businesses to make and receive voice calls via their WhatsApp Business numbers, is now ready for rollout.

This addition enhances the omnichannel platforms by delivering richer, real-time conversations within the messaging app used by millions worldwide.

The feature allows businesses to receive and initiate voice calls globally, using WhatsApp’s native interface so customers never leave the app.

Calls can be started directly from WhatsApp chats, interactive messages, or deep links embedded in websites and apps, providing multiple convenient entry points.

This follows the launch by the cloud communications platform Infobip.

The integration with Infobip Conversations, the company’s cloud contact centre solution, enables customer support agents to switch seamlessly from chat to voice while maintaining unified conversation history and context.

“Our customers consistently emphasise that voice is essential for providing outstanding service, particularly when it comes to complex matters that demand real-time interaction,” said Head of Enterprise Business, East Africa at Infobip George Muhia.

 “By introducing WhatsApp Business Calling, we’re bringing together the convenience of chat and the immediacy of voice - within a trusted, secure, and branded environment that customers know and value.“

Available across global markets, WhatsApp Business Calling supports industries such as retail, banking, airlines, and e-commerce by enabling faster issue resolution.

Embedding app-based voice within WhatsApp also reduces friction and ensures seamless customer interactions. Integrated reporting and billing with the WhatsApp Business Platform simplifies operations and provides valuable insights.

A key advantage of WhatsApp Business Calling is branded calling - verified business profiles display the company name, logo, and checkmark during calls, reinforcing brand authenticity, combating fraud, and boosting customer trust and answer rates.

This feature aligns with Infobip’s commitment to trusted, safe, and branded communication channels and complements the upcoming launch of Infobip’s Branded Calling ID solution later this year.

