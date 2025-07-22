×
Gov't launches plan to boost livestock vaccine production

By Ronald Kipruto | Jul. 22, 2025

Agriculture and Livestock CS Mutahi Kagwe before the National Assembly Agriculture and Livestock Committee on February 21, 2025[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development has launched a five-year strategic plan worth Sh10.8 billion for the Kenya Veterinary Vaccines Production Institute (KEVEVAPI), aimed at boosting livestock productivity and enhancing food security through access to affordable, high-quality veterinary vaccines.

According to Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the 2023–2027 plan will guide the institute in ramping up vaccine production through innovation, infrastructure modernization, and improved market access.

Speaking during the launch of the strategic plan in Nyeri, Kagwe said the move is aimed at protecting farmers and promoting food security.

“The modernization of KEVEVAPI and increased vaccine production will ensure the safety of our livestock and public health, boost exports, and increase productivity among our farmers in rural communities,” said Kagwe.

He added, “It will also ensure the safety of the vaccines being administered on our livestock, which is integral to the success of this industry. The Ministry is committed to work with KEVEVAPI to ensure these ambitious targets are achieved.”

Kagwe also sought to dispel misinformation around livestock vaccination.

“There was a lot of propaganda on livestock vaccination – it’s KEVEVAPI and not Bill Gates,” he said. “As long as there are animals, it will always be necessary to have vaccines.”

Emphasising the institute’s role as a potential economic driver, Kagwe revealed that KEVEVAPI plans to upgrade its Embakasi and Kabete facilities to meet global Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards.

“KEVEVAPI is very important for us. Kenya is a vaccine producer; a lot of calls are coming in from all over the world, and the money will come from the business of selling vaccines globally,” he said.

Under the strategic plan, KEVEVAPI aims to double its annual vaccine production from 35 million to 70 million doses.

The initiative targets the control and prevention of major livestock diseases such as Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), Lumpy Skin Disease, and Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), which currently cause significant economic losses in the livestock sector.

 

.

