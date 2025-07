Treasury CS John Mbadi before the Standing Committee on Devolution and Intergovernmental Relations at Bunge Towers, Parliament, Nairobi. July 17th,2025 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Last week, National Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said the government had started paying businesses pending bills, starting with the players in the roads sector.

He, however, dampened the news that would have been welcomed with cheers by the business community when he said companies, many of them SMEs, would have to wait longer as the government verifies their pending bills.