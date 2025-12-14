×
Suspect in MCA's daughter murder arrested after a year on the run

By Gitau Wanyoike | Dec. 14, 2025
Kirinyaga Nominated MCA Lucy Njeri and her late daughter, Seth Nyakio Njeri. [File, Standard]

After more than a year on the run, detectives have arrested murder suspect Ken Kimanthi Gichunuku, alias “Sultan,” in connection with the killing of Seth Nyakio Njeri, the daughter of Kirinyaga Nominated MCA Lucy Njeri.

The arrest was announced on Saturday by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) through its official social media platforms. Homicide detectives, working alongside their counterparts from Kisii South and Busia, tracked down and apprehended Gichunuku in Busia town near the Kenya–Uganda border.

According to the DCI, the suspect had gone into hiding following the murder and had been living under the radar while working at a cereal distribution shop. “Relentless investigations and forensic leads finally closed in on him. Detectives trailed and arrested Gichunuku today in Busia town, where he had been hiding in plain sight,” the DCI said in a statement.

Nyakio’s lifeless body was discovered on October 14, 2024, inside Blessings Building in Biafra Estate, Thika town, triggering public outrage and an intensive nationwide manhunt. A postmortem later revealed that she died from lack of oxygen caused by strangulation.

In November 2024, about a month after the killing, the DCI identified Gichunuku as the prime suspect and circulated his photograph, warning that he was dangerous.

The agency noted that he had a prior criminal record, including a court case on September 25, 2024, in which he was charged with threatening to kill. Members of the public were urged to share information on his whereabouts through police stations or the DCI’s toll-free hotline.

The case drew national attention amid growing concern over rising cases of femicide in the country. During Nyakio’s funeral service, held on October 29, 2024, at St. Camillus Catholic Church in Karugururu, Ruiru, mourners condemned the killing of young women and demanded swift justice.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who led leaders and residents at the service, called for urgent action and pledged to push for stronger intervention through the Council of Governors.

Nyakio’s mother, Lucy Njeri, emotionally told mourners that some individuals linked to her daughter’s murder were among those attending the funeral, expressing confidence that DCI homicide detectives would eventually apprehend all those responsible.

Leaders, including Gatongora MCA Dan Gitau and Kirinyaga County Assembly Speaker Muteti Murimi, also urged law enforcement agencies to fast-track investigations and arrests in femicide cases.

The DCI has confirmed that Gichunuku is currently in custody undergoing processing and will be arraigned in court as investigations continue.

