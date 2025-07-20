New nitrogen-preserved iced tea bets on consumers seeking less sugar

Consumers seek low-sugar drinks as Cuppa Lemon Ice Tea enters Kenya’s market. [iStock]

Kenya’s soft drinks market is facing pressure as consumers seek healthier, lower-sugar options in a landscape dominated by sodas and sugary juice powders.

Health experts have raised concerns over the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases linked to sugar consumption, while many urban consumers are shifting towards drinks that offer flavour without high sugar content.

However, the options have often been expensive or inconvenient, leaving many Kenyans with limited choices.

Kenya’s tea culture, while deeply rooted, has also seen younger consumers seeking convenience and variety, pushing the industry to find alternatives that can meet changing preferences without abandoning tradition.

At the same time, the logistics of distributing fresh, healthier drinks across urban and rural markets remain a challenge for beverage players aiming for scale.

A new entrant, Cuppa Lemon Ice Tea, is addressing these challenges by introducing a three-in-one powdered tea that utilises nitrogen technology to preserve freshness without the use of chemical preservatives.

The tea combines instant tea extract, lemon flavour and sweetener in a sachet that can be prepared hot or cold.

“Kenya is a tea-drinking nation with a growing youth population that loves convenient lifestyle-oriented beverages,” said Managing Director Anne Nyokabi.

The company has invested over Sh 80 million to enter the Kenyan market and plans to sell five million sachets in the first year.

While the product is currently imported, Nyokabi noted that the company plans to begin local blending and packaging within 12 to 18 months to reduce costs and support local farmers.

Nyokabi explained that the nitrogen technology replaces oxygen in packaging, which helps prevent oxidation, extend shelf life and maintain the nutritional value of ingredients while reducing the need for preservatives.

“Our Cuppa Lemon Ice Tea is crafted using advanced nitrogen technology, ensuring a naturally refreshing taste while preserving the purity, safety and nutritional integrity of the ingredients for everyone to enjoy,” noted Nyokabi.

The tea contains instant black tea powder, lemon flavour, citric acid, cane sugar and vitamin C, with the company stating it has less sugar than sodas and no artificial preservatives or colourants.

Ahead of the launch, the company conducted taste trials with 400 consumers in Nairobi and Kisumu, with nine out of 10 saying they would buy the product again.

Priced between Sh 30 and Sh 40, the sachets will be sold in supermarkets, kiosks and campus canteens, with the company using motorcycle taxi (boda-boda) riders and mobile vendors to reach rural and informal markets.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) regulations have pushed beverage makers to explore packaging that reduces plastic waste.

Nyokabi noted that the sachets are made from recyclable multi-layer materials, and the company is working with community partners to promote proper disposal practices.

Cuppa expects to create up to 40 direct jobs in sales, marketing and logistics and up to 150 indirect jobs in the first year through distribution and retail.