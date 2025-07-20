×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

New nitrogen-preserved iced tea bets on consumers seeking less sugar

By David Njaaga | Jul. 20, 2025

Consumers seek low-sugar drinks as Cuppa Lemon Ice Tea enters Kenya’s market. [iStock]

Kenya’s soft drinks market is facing pressure as consumers seek healthier, lower-sugar options in a landscape dominated by sodas and sugary juice powders.

Health experts have raised concerns over the rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases linked to sugar consumption, while many urban consumers are shifting towards drinks that offer flavour without high sugar content.

However, the options have often been expensive or inconvenient, leaving many Kenyans with limited choices.

Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Kenya’s tea culture, while deeply rooted, has also seen younger consumers seeking convenience and variety, pushing the industry to find alternatives that can meet changing preferences without abandoning tradition.

At the same time, the logistics of distributing fresh, healthier drinks across urban and rural markets remain a challenge for beverage players aiming for scale.

A new entrant, Cuppa Lemon Ice Tea, is addressing these challenges by introducing a three-in-one powdered tea that utilises nitrogen technology to preserve freshness without the use of chemical preservatives.

The tea combines instant tea extract, lemon flavour and sweetener in a sachet that can be prepared hot or cold.

“Kenya is a tea-drinking nation with a growing youth population that loves convenient lifestyle-oriented beverages,” said Managing Director Anne Nyokabi.

The company has invested over Sh 80 million to enter the Kenyan market and plans to sell five million sachets in the first year.

While the product is currently imported, Nyokabi noted that the company plans to begin local blending and packaging within 12 to 18 months to reduce costs and support local farmers.

Nyokabi explained that the nitrogen technology replaces oxygen in packaging, which helps prevent oxidation, extend shelf life and maintain the nutritional value of ingredients while reducing the need for preservatives.

“Our Cuppa Lemon Ice Tea is crafted using advanced nitrogen technology, ensuring a naturally refreshing taste while preserving the purity, safety and nutritional integrity of the ingredients for everyone to enjoy,” noted Nyokabi.

The tea contains instant black tea powder, lemon flavour, citric acid, cane sugar and vitamin C, with the company stating it has less sugar than sodas and no artificial preservatives or colourants.

Ahead of the launch, the company conducted taste trials with 400 consumers in Nairobi and Kisumu, with nine out of 10 saying they would buy the product again.

Priced between Sh 30 and Sh 40, the sachets will be sold in supermarkets, kiosks and campus canteens, with the company using motorcycle taxi (boda-boda) riders and mobile vendors to reach rural and informal markets.

 

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) regulations have pushed beverage makers to explore packaging that reduces plastic waste.

Nyokabi noted that the sachets are made from recyclable multi-layer materials, and the company is working with community partners to promote proper disposal practices.

Cuppa expects to create up to 40 direct jobs in sales, marketing and logistics and up to 150 indirect jobs in the first year through distribution and retail.

Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Iced Tea Kenya Low Sugar Drinks Cuppa Lemon Ice Tea Sugar-Free Drinks Kenya
.

Latest Stories

Beyond blame: Hope for children with disability
Beyond blame: Hope for children with disability
Nyanza
By Rodgers Otiso
15 mins ago
France to return sacred drum to Ivory Coast after parliamentary vote
Arts & Culture
By Anjellah Owino
16 mins ago
How fibroids deny many women motherhood
Health & Science
By Gardy Chacha
41 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

William Ruto's terror trap
By Ndungu Gachane 6 hrs ago
William Ruto's terror trap
Maraga, Matiang'i jolt 2027 contest, leaving Gisii vote divided and adrift
By Ndungu Gachane 6 hrs ago
Maraga, Matiang'i jolt 2027 contest, leaving Gisii vote divided and adrift
Ex-CS-turned-Ruto adviser calls it quits... but Kenyans care less!
By Brian Otieno 6 hrs ago
Ex-CS-turned-Ruto adviser calls it quits... but Kenyans care less!
A church that won't flatter kings is finally doing its job speaking truth
By Edward Buri 6 hrs ago
A church that won't flatter kings is finally doing its job speaking truth
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved