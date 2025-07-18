×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Gulf Air orders 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliners

By AFP | Jul. 18, 2025

 

US aviation giant Boeing on Thursday signed a contract valued at $7 billion to sell 12 787 Dreamliners, with options for six more, to Gulf Air, as the Bahrain-based carrier looks to expand its global network.

The order comes just one month after an Air India Boeing 787 crashed shortly after takeoff, killing a total of 260 people on the plane and on the ground.

"Once finalised, this order will bring the carrier's firm order book to 14 of the versatile wide-body jets and will support 30,000 jobs across the US," the companies said in a joint statement.

Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The US Commerce Department put the value of the deal at $7 billion.

The deal "marks a transformative step in Gulf Air's strategic growth journey as we expand our global footprint and modernise our fleet with one of the industry's most advanced and efficient aircraft," said Gulf Air Group chairman Khalid Taqi.

"The Boeing 787 Dreamliner has proven to be an exceptional aircraft for our long-haul operations, and this new order reflects our confidence in its performance, passenger appeal and contribution to our sustainability goals."

Boeing delivered 150 commercial aircraft in the second quarter, its highest number of deliveries in that quarter since 2018.

That was just before two 737 MAX crashes in October 2018 and March 2019 -- which killed 346 people -- plunged the company into crisis.

The Air India jet bound for London crashed in the Indian city of Ahmedabad on June 12. A preliminary investigation report revealed that the fuel control switches were switched off shortly after takeoff.

Boeing has not been asked to take any action as the probe continues.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a trade pact with Indonesia that limits tariffs on Indonesian products at 19 per cent, and said the deal features a pledge from the country to buy 50 Boeing jets, "many of them 777s."

Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Gulf Air Boeing 787 Dreamliners Aviation Giant Gulf Air Dreamliners
.

Latest Stories

'Wonder Woman' star opens Jerusalem film festival with call to end war
'Wonder Woman' star opens Jerusalem film festival with call to end war
Standard Entertainment
By AFP
11 mins ago
Donald Trump diagnosed with vein issue after leg swelling and hand bruising
America
By AFP
22 mins ago
Europeans tell Iran will reimpose sanctions if no progress on nuclear deal
Asia
By AFP
32 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ticking time bomb: Wilson Airport in jeopardy as high-rise flats crowd flight paths
By Benjamin Imende and Rayvon Kipng’eno 1 hr ago
Ticking time bomb: Wilson Airport in jeopardy as high-rise flats crowd flight paths
Audit reveals Sh540m textbook scandal at Education Ministry
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Audit reveals Sh540m textbook scandal at Education Ministry
Red flag as Grade 9 students keep off half the senior schools
By Lewis Nyaundi 1 hr ago
Red flag as Grade 9 students keep off half the senior schools
Crushing dissent? Courts accused of punitive bail and bond rulings
By Fred Kagonye 1 hr ago
Crushing dissent? Courts accused of punitive bail and bond rulings
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved