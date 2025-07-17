×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

How higher oil marketers' margins adds to the pain of higher fuel prices

By Macharia Kamau | Jul. 17, 2025
A pump attendant fueling a car at a petrol station along koinange street. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority on Monday increased the margins for oil marketing companies by Sh2.15 per litre, a move that played a part in pushing the retail cost of fuel to the highest since September last year. 

It is the second time in four months that the Authority has increased the margins, which has resulted in an overall increase of Sh5 per litre across the three products whose price is regulated.  This has seen oil marketing companies now make Sh17.39 per litre of super petrol this month from Sh12.39 in February this year. 

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow the The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority EPRA Price Review Fuel Increase Fuel Prices
.

Latest Stories

'Toothless' NCIC blames funding shortfall for its weak bite on hate
'Toothless' NCIC blames funding shortfall for its weak bite on hate
National
By Irene Githinji
17 mins ago
Chirchir tells Senate expansion of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Eldoret Corridor top agenda
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
17 mins ago
New rules proposed to curb gambling addiction
National
By Josphat Thiongó and Irene Githinji
17 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Executive lapdog: As politicians beat the drums of war, the NCIC appears muzzled
By Brian Otieno and Irene Githinji 17 mins ago
Executive lapdog: As politicians beat the drums of war, the NCIC appears muzzled
How poor air quality is silently killing thousands in Africa
By James Wanzala 17 mins ago
How poor air quality is silently killing thousands in Africa
A nation divided: How politicians are using the tribal card again
By Ndung’u Gachane 17 mins ago
A nation divided: How politicians are using the tribal card again
How officials swindled Sh2.2b from students' health scheme
By Josphat Thiong’o 17 mins ago
How officials swindled Sh2.2b from students' health scheme
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved