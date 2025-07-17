How higher oil marketers' margins adds to the pain of higher fuel prices

A pump attendant fueling a car at a petrol station along koinange street. [Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority on Monday increased the margins for oil marketing companies by Sh2.15 per litre, a move that played a part in pushing the retail cost of fuel to the highest since September last year.

It is the second time in four months that the Authority has increased the margins, which has resulted in an overall increase of Sh5 per litre across the three products whose price is regulated. This has seen oil marketing companies now make Sh17.39 per litre of super petrol this month from Sh12.39 in February this year.