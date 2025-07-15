E-mobility startup selected for funding

Electric mobility company Spiro has been selected for the 2025 Regional Platforms for Climate Projects (RPCP) Pipeline as businesses across the globe transition to climate-smart and resilient solutions.

The RPCP is an initiative designed to mobilise capital for climate ventures and projects in developing countries and emerging markets.

Spiro operates an integrated platform that provides electric two-wheel mobility in eight African countries through distribution partners and financiers.

In 2024, the company generated Sh2.97 billion in revenue and is projecting a tenfold increase this year through funding to accelerate market growth.