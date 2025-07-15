East Africa states eye to expand Northern Corridor connectivity

Long haul trucks along the Nairobi - Mombasa road transporting cargo. [File, Standard]

Governments, development agencies, and private sector leaders from across East Africa have renewed their commitment to transforming the Northern Corridor into a sustainable, efficient trade and transport artery.

The high-level meeting, attended by ministers, principal secretaries, technical experts, and international partners, focused on strengthening critical transport, trade, and infrastructure linkages that connect East Africa’s landlocked countries to global markets.

Speaking during the event, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, Davis Chirchir, emphasized the strategic importance of investing in modern infrastructure.

“The continued development of paths 11 to 14 and the upcoming path 19B at the Port of Mombasa, alongside investment in cargo handling equipment and ICT systems through public-private partnerships, is significantly enhancing our operational efficiency and boosting Kenya’s competitiveness as a regional logistics hub,” said the Cabinet Secretary

He highlighted recent achievements, including expansion works at the Mombasa Port, revitalization of the inland container depots in Nairobi and Naivasha, and the expansion of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to improve cargo movement between Kenya and neighbouring countries.

He noted that these developments are essential to ease traffic pressure on roads, enhance trade efficiency, and position Kenya as a vital logistics hub for the region.

“Our priority now is to complete the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Nairobi to Kisumu and onward to Malaba, enabling seamless cargo movement from Mombasa to Uganda, Rwanda, and the DRC. This connectivity is essential not just for trade, but for unlocking regional growth,” Chirchir added.

Despite these milestones, the corridor continues to grapple with persistent trade bottlenecks. According to the Northern Corridor Transit and Transport Coordination Authority (NCTTCA), cross-border trucks along the corridor still face an average of seven to ten stops per journey, with multiple checkpoints contributing to high transport costs.

Recent data shows that the average cargo dwell time at the Mombasa Port has improved to about 3.5 days, but transit times from Mombasa to Kampala can still stretch up to 7–10 days, well above the regional target of 5 days.

Delays are often compounded by non-tariff barriers such as inconsistent customs procedures, cumbersome documentation, and inadequate harmonization of standards across borders.

According to the East African Business Council (EABC), these inefficiencies cost regional economies an estimated 2 billion dollars annually in lost competitiveness and higher consumer prices.

Representatives from the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) underscored the corridor’s role in advancing food security.

AGRA’s Director for Policy and Government Engagement, Boaz Keizire, called for deeper collaboration to unlock agricultural trade and boost local production of staple crops like rice, maize, and wheat.

“With Africa’s population now over 1.5 billion, and with millions still going to bed hungry each night, our mission has never been more urgent. We commend the Northern Corridor’s efforts to strengthen connections to global markets, but recent global shocks from COVID-19 to the war in Ukraine remind us of the need to build Africa’s capacity to produce key staples locally: rice, maize, wheat, and oilseeds.” He said.

He stressed that infrastructure investments must go hand in hand with initiatives that empower smallholder farmers and improve food systems’ resilience against global shocks like pandemics and conflicts.

Development partners, including the German development agency GIZ, reiterated their support for the corridor’s sustainability agenda.

GIZ shared ongoing efforts to develop a pipeline of bankable green infrastructure projects, strengthen public-private partnerships, and promote trade facilitation.

Key initiatives include a safe navigation project for Lake Victoria and studies to electrify regional transport networks steps expected to attract further investment under the EU’s Global Gateway and G7’s Partnership for Global Infrastructure frameworks.

Regional cooperation was also spotlighted by the Port Management Association of Eastern and Southern Africa (PMAESA).

Its leadership emphasized the need to protect lake corridors, promote worker wellness at ports and borders, and ensure that rapid development respects environmental safeguards.

Plans are underway to sign a formal partnership with the Northern Corridor Transit and Transport Coordination Authority (NCTTCA) to advance these priorities jointly.

Closing the session, leaders applauded the robust spirit of partnership that binds the corridor’s member states and stakeholders.

They pledged to accelerate infrastructure modernization, unlock investment barriers through innovative funding models such as public-private partnerships, and deliver tangible benefits for communities across the region.

As East Africa continues to position itself as a dynamic trade gateway, the Northern Corridor stands out as a critical driver of sustainable growth and regional integration—embodying the shared vision of resilient, inclusive development for millions of people.

Addressing persistent trade barriers will be key to ensuring that this vision translates into real, measurable progress for businesses and communities that rely on seamless cross-border movement of goods and services.