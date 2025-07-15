Kenya gears up for international built environment expo

The event will spotlight ground-breaking innovations in construction materials, lighting, mining, water systems, and more. [iStockphoto]

Nairobi is set to host the 26th edition of Buildexpo Kenya 2025 from July 16 to 18 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The expo comes against the backdrop of a construction sector grappling with recent contractions and a hopeful rebound.

The international trade exhibition, which attracts global players in the built environment, will be officially inaugurated by Principal Secretaries Charles Hinga (Housing and Urban Development), Regina Ombam (Trade) and John Ololtuaa (Tourism).

It will highlight the government’s commitment to revitalise the sector through collaboration and innovation.

"This year’s edition is set to be bigger and more impactful,” said the Regional Marketing Director for East Africa at Expogroup, Duncan Njage.

“With exhibitors from over 43 countries, the event will spotlight ground-breaking innovations in construction materials, lighting, mining, water systems, and more. The expo is not just an exhibition, it’s a catalyst for transformation in East Africa’s infrastructure landscape.”

The expo comes at a critical time when the construction sector, which contributes about 5.2 per cent to Kenya’s gross domestic product, saw a two per cent contraction in quarter three of last year, and a recent decline in private sector activity as indicated by the May 2025 Stanbic PMI of 49.6.

Despite the economic strain, optimism remains high. The government has allocated Sh504.6 billion for infrastructure and energy in the 2025/26 budget, anchoring expectations for a 2.9 per cent industry rebound this year, with long-term forecasts predicting 5.5 per cent annual growth from 2026 to 2029.

“Buildexpo offers the platform we need to connect developers with technologies and financing that can push the industry forward,” said Njage.

Key government agencies and associations such as Konza Technopolis, the Association of Construction Managers of Kenya, the Kenya Professional Realtors Association, and the Real Building Workers Association of Kenya have confirmed participation, underlining the event’s growing status as East Africa’s most influential trade hub.

Exhibitors include Lesol City Ltd, LinkMisr International, and Mobikey Truck and Bus, alongside first-time participants from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, many of whom are unveiling smart construction technologies aimed at driving green, efficient, and affordable building solutions.

As Kenya continues its push to deliver one million affordable housing units by 2027, the built environment expos are becoming vital. “This is where deals are made, partnerships are born, and the future of East African construction is shaped,” he said.