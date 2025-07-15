Ndindi Nyoro questions fuel price hike, blames domestic taxation

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has castigated the government over the recent surge in fuel prices, accusing it of excessive taxation.

Addressing the press on Tuesday, Nyoro blamed the Kenya Kwanza administration for secretive borrowing practices, which he termed unconstitutional.

He also dismissed the Ministry of Energy’s explanation that rising global oil prices, saying the claim is misleading and unsupported by current market trends.

“Global oil prices peaked last year, not this year. It is clear that the government is using false narratives to justify high pump prices," he stated.

Nyoro pointed to domestic taxation as the real culprit behind the soaring costs, saying more than Sh80 per litre of petrol and Sh76 for other fuels are swallowed by taxes and levies.

He further revealed that in 2023, the government quietly introduced a Sh7 per litre levy at a time when global oil prices were dropping, denying Kenyans the benefits of falling international rates.

The MP also stated that the government went behind the back of Kenyans to securitize the fuel levy and borrow Sh175 billion against it, a move he says was done without parliamentary approval.

“This borrowing is not reflected in official debt records, and Parliament was never consulted; this raises serious concerns about transparency, legality, and the long-term sustainability of public finances.”

At the same time, the Kiharu legislature also questioned who the lenders were, the interest terms, and the implications for Kenya’s economic future.