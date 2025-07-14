Tourism players oppose plans to hike park entry fees

Tourists at the Nairobi National P ark. [File, Standard]

Plans by Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to hike park entry fees negate the country's ambitions to grow the number of international tourists to 5.5 million by 2027, tourism players have said.

They noted that the arbitrary increase of fees by the State over the years has affected the country's global standing as a safari destination.

Ms Jackyne Njau, a tourism experience strategist, said wildlife was the country's superstar in the tourism sector before Kenya even built hotels and resorts.

"Wildlife roamed the wild in their plenty across the Mara, Amboseli, and Tsavo plains. This placed Kenya on every world map. It even made Hollywood arrive with cameras.

"It created the word 'safari.' It later built jobs, roads, hotels, and international respect for Kenya. But tariff and non-tariff barriers continue to erode this achievement," she said.

Njau, the founder of Memoir Hospitality, said today's Kenyan tourism was struggling with low numbers, and KWS's decision to increase the park entry fee sounds wrong.

"An $11,655 ($90) entry fee will not increase the wonder that tourists seek from the parks. It will shrink the numbers. It will stifle access and damage trust," she added.

KWS Director General Prof Erustus Kanga last week announced plans to seek additional resources to safeguard Kenya's wildlife.

Kanga said that the wildlife agency was in the process of mobilising additional resources to strengthen its wildlife conservation efforts, address emerging threats, and secure the long-term future of Kenya's iconic biodiversity.

At the heart of this effort is the need to close a critical $12 billion (Sh1.4 trillion) annual funding gap. This shortfall, caused by stagnated income, inflationary pressures, and rising operational demands, has significantly constrained KWS's capacity to fulfil its conservation mandate,'' the DG had sought to explain.

He stated that in the 2024/2025 financial year, KWS generated Sh7.92 billion against a requirement of 19.79 billion, limiting its ability to protect wildlife, restore degraded ecosystems, and respond to challenges such as human-wildlife conflict and poaching.

The DG noted that to help bridge the gap, KWS has gazetted the draft Wildlife Conservation and Management (Access and Conservation Fees) Regulation, proposing a revised fee structure for access to national parks, reserves, sanctuaries, and marine protected areas.

But Njau argued that one cannot solve a Sh12 billion deficit by choking the very lifeline that feeds the Kenyan economy.

"So what's the real solution? Not a price war, but a product renaissance. We need to redesign our parks as more living experiences, not mere static wildlife museums," she said.

Njau said that there was a need to come up with storytelling lounges in Nairobi National Park where rangers narrate tales of the rescued rhinos.

This, Njau added, could be followed by silent mobile safaris in Tsavo led by conservationists, paired with sunrise breakfast rituals and park-linked themed campsites where tourists get digital badges and rewards for visiting multiple parks.

"There should also be children's eco-mission gamified park tasks tied to global wildlife movements. Come up with seasonal immersive events like the Roar of the Wild, Migration under the Stars, and Elephant Memory festivals. These are not fantasies; they are revenue levers," he said.

Former Director of Tourism Sam Okungu said Kenya does not need to raise park fees when our tourism cannot measure up even within our region.

"What do government tourism officials do in their offices? Tourism is out there. Let them move into counties to encourage counties to exploit the incredible potential they have,'' Okungu said.

Mr Benjamin Ndegea, an adviser for the Domestic Tourism Association (DTA), said the hiking of park fees might bring short-term gains but would have long-term damage to perception and accessibility and a drop in the number of visitors.

He explained that wildlife tourism is not just a luxury but is the heart of Kenya's national brand.

"What is needed is not a heavier price tag but a richer, more imaginative offering that makes every visit unforgettable. We need to reimagine, enhance experiences, build emotional connections, and let stories, not surcharges, be the selling point," Ndegea stated.

He said Kenya does not need to tax the wonder but instead amplify it.