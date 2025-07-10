Cybervergent listed among 2025 WEF technology pioneers

Cybervergent among 2025 WEF technology pioneers. [Courtesy]

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has unveiled its 2025 cohort of Technology Pioneers, a recognition given to early-stage companies developing groundbreaking technologies.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the prestigious program, which has previously launched global giants like Google, PayPal, and Dropbox.

The 2025 list features 100 startups from 28 countries, with innovations spanning sustainable ammonia production, AI-powered healthcare, asteroid mining, and quantum computing.

Among the honorees is Cybervergent, one of the few African firms to receive this global recognition.

The Pan-African company, which specializes in AI-driven cybersecurity and digital governance, operates across several African markets, including Kenya. It develops AI-powered platforms that enhance cyber resilience, data privacy, and regulatory compliance for businesses.

According to experts, the milestone underscores the continent’s growing role in digital innovation, particularly in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Cybervergent’s selection, the company says, signals Africa’s emergence as a contributor to global digital risk solutions.

“This is more than an accolade—it’s a validation of our commitment to redefining cybersecurity, privacy, and risk management,” said CEO Adetokunbo Omotosho in a statement.

In Kenya, where digital infrastructure is expanding rapidly, Cybervergent’s presence is expected to support efforts to strengthen trust in e-commerce, digital finance, and government digital services.

As part of the WEF Technology Pioneers cohort, the firm will participate in global discussions on AI policy, digital governance, and cybersecurity frameworks, with the potential to shape future international standards.

Other companies named in the 2025 cohort include Arsenale Bioyards from Italy, Sagri from Japan, and Ammobia (USA), among others.

The WEF’s Technology Pioneers program recognizes startups poised to significantly impact industry and society. Selected companies also gain access to the WEF’s global network of business, policy, and civil society leaders.