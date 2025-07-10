IGAD rallies African unity at AU mid-year summit, champions Agenda 2063 vision

Workneh Gebeyehu (PhD) IGAD Executive Secretary. [Courtesy]

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is playing a central role in advancing Africa’s integration and development agenda as the continent prepares for the 7th African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, from July 10 to 13.

Led by Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, IGAD is aligning its regional priorities with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and reaffirming its commitment to continental transformation through unity, peace, and inclusive development.

“This gathering represents Africa’s united effort to shape its future through coordinated action, regional solidarity, and inclusive development,” said Dr. Workneh, adding that IGAD remains committed to working closely with other Regional Economic Communities (RECs) in support of the AU’s vision.

Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu arrived in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, to attend the 7th African Union Mid-Year Coordination Meeting taking place from July 10 to 13, 2025.

Dr. Workneh is leading the IGAD delegation to the high-level summit with a focus on advancing the region’s strategic priorities in peace and security, trade integration, multilateral cooperation, gender equality, youth empowerment, and sustainable development.

The AU Mid-Year Coordination Meeting brings together the African Union, Regional Economic Communities (RECs), and Member States to align efforts under the AU’s institutional reform agenda and long-term development blueprint, Agenda 2063.

In his role as Chair of the Inter-REC Coordination Platform, Dr. Workneh is also expected to convene a special session of REC leaders to review progress and explore new opportunities for strengthening cooperation across Africa’s regions.

“This gathering represents Africa’s united effort to shape its future through coordinated action, regional solidarity, and inclusive development,” said Dr. Workneh ahead of the summit. “IGAD remains fully committed to fostering collaboration and aligning with the AU’s vision for a prosperous, integrated, and peaceful continent.”

IGAD’s participation reaffirms its role in driving Africa’s integration agenda, particularly within the Horn of Africa, where it has been instrumental in promoting peace, economic inclusion, and sustainable development. Its initiatives targeting youth and women’s empowerment also align closely with key priorities of Agenda 2063.

The AU Mid-Year Coordination Meetings were established under the 2017 AU reforms to strengthen alignment between AU institutions and RECs and to accelerate the implementation of Africa’s transformation goals.

As the summit unfolds in Malabo, IGAD’s leadership and continued engagement underscore its critical role in building a stable, united Africa that delivers meaningful progress for its people.

As Chair of the Inter-REC Coordination Platform, Dr. Workneh will also convene a high-level meeting bringing together heads of RECs to review progress, identify shared priorities, and strengthen collaborative frameworks.

IGAD’s participation underscores its pivotal role in promoting peace, trade integration, and sustainable development across the Horn of Africa and beyond. The organisation’s targeted efforts to empower women and youth through education and economic inclusion are also in line with key pillars of Agenda 2063.

Established under the AU’s 2017 institutional reforms, the Mid-Year Coordination Meetings aim to streamline collaboration between the AU and RECs to accelerate the continent’s transformation agenda.

IGAD’s presence in Malabo affirms its position as a driver of Africa’s collective progress, working to build a stable, prosperous, and united continent that delivers real change for its people.