×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Farmers earn Sh376 million as coffee auction resumes

By Boniface Gikandi | Jul. 9, 2025
Farmers sort out coffee berries. [File, Standard]

The coffee auction resumed on a low note after two months recess, with the estate and cooperative farmers earning Sh376 million after the auction of 7,887 bags at the Nairobi Coffee Exchange (NCE).

NCE report reflects the sale generated less compared to Sh377.64 million from the sale of 6,650 bags on May 6 when the auction closed for recess.

In the dealers category, the NCE CEO Lisper Ndung’u reported that 20 participated, led by Louis Dreyfus that bought 2,315 bags at Sh108 million, Ibero Kenya 1,726 bags  for Sh79.2 million, Sasini 1,083 bags for Sh54.2 million, C.Dormans 1,028 bags for Sh53.3 million, among others.

“The average price per bag of coffee that was delivered in the auction was Sh38,557,” said Ms Ndung’u.

Kipsinende factory grade AA sold by the Kipkelion achieved the highest price of Sh47,008, followed by Lopino estate coffee marketed by the Alliance Berries achieved the second best price of 43,771, Fimbu Estate coffee brokered by CEBBA fetched Sh42,476 among others.

In the brokers category, 10 coffee brokers participated led by Kipkelion with 1,424 bags for Sh70,459,367, New KPCU 1,383 bags (Sh69.6 million), United Eastern 1,217bags (Sh55.8 million), Kinya 1,005 bags (Sh48.4 million) and Minnesota 657 bags (Sh30.5 million).

Alliance Berries 633 bags traded for (Sh29.2 million), CEBBA 589 bags (Sh 27.7 million), Mt Elgon 651 bags (Sh31.3 million), and KCCE 243bags ( Sh48.4 million) and Baringo 45 bags (Sh3.9 million).

The majority of the coffee officials at the societies said they presented to the market coffee that was delayed in the millers.

Related Topics

Nairobi Coffee Exchange Coffee Auction NCE CEO Lisper Ndung’u Coffee Grade AA
.

Latest Stories

School games: Sirakaru dare basketball queens Butere Girls ahead of Western Region finals
School games: Sirakaru dare basketball queens Butere Girls ahead of Western Region finals
Basketball
By Washington Onyango
5 mins ago
KUSU warns of massive job losses over plot to hijack restructuring process
Education
By Mike Kihaki
9 mins ago
School Games: Sawagongo, Ng'iya Girls fired up ahead of Nyanza regional games
Sports
By Washington Onyango
10 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Locked room deepens mystery of Tob Cohen's murder
By Nancy Gitonga 6 hrs ago
Locked room deepens mystery of Tob Cohen's murder
Passaris bows to pressure, shelves 'protests' Bill
By Irene Githinji 7 hrs ago
Passaris bows to pressure, shelves 'protests' Bill
The long one-hour ride from Roysambu to CBD on Saba Saba day; a journalist's account
By Manuel Ntoyai 19 hrs ago
The long one-hour ride from Roysambu to CBD on Saba Saba day; a journalist's account
Brute force for a scared government
By Brian Otieno 1 day ago
Brute force for a scared government
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved