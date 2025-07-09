Firms feted at premier e-commerce awards

Masoko, an affiliate of Safaricom, was named gold winner in the Best Mobile Devices and Accessories category. [File Standard]

A number of firms received accolades in the Kenya E-Commerce Awards, 2025 which also saw Safaricom’s platform Masoko emerge winner in the mobile devices category.

Cake City Kenya was named gold winner for Best Bakery or Cake E-Commerce Platform.

Masoko, an affiliate of Safaricom, on the other hand was named gold winner in the Best Mobile Devices and Accessories category.

The 2025 edition also saw Jiji awarded as the Best Online Car Marketplace while Opalnet bagged gold winner Best E-Commerce Team. Paystack also won gold as Best Payment Solution Provider.

The Kenya E-Commerce Awards, now in the seventh year, highlight organisations and platforms that demonstrate innovation, customer centricity, and impact in digital commerce across major sectors.

This year’s edition brought together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to showcase Kenya’s growing e-commerce potential.

A statement from Cake City said the win is a commitment to continuous digital innovation and customer-centric solutions in the bakery sector with significant enhancement to its online retail platform.

“These improvements have been made with a focus on delivering a faster, simpler, and more customer-centric platform; ensuring that ordering cakes and confectionery is as quick and seamless as possible.

“Today’s customer seeks convenience, reliability, and speed from brands in all sectors,” said Cake City chief executive Mohamed Zahir.

Kenya’s e-commerce sector continues to gain momentum across all categories, especially within food and beverage.

According to the Ecommerce Database, the market for baked goods, which includes breads, pastries, and cakes, is projected to reach $2.2 million (Sh284 million) this year, Safaricom, reacting to the win by Masoko, described the accolade as a reflection of the changes the platform has made to endear itself to customers.