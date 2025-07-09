Sian Group, Kura unite to stop effects of climate change

Nairobi Expressway passing GPO and Nyayo House and joining the one along Mombasa Road from Haileselasie roundabout, Nairobi. [David Gichuru/Standard]

In a bid to champion Kenya’s green agenda of planting 15 billion trees by 2032, Sian Group and the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) have joined hands to plant trees in Kitengela, Nairobi.

The initiative at the Group’s Maasai Flowers Ltd is aimed at building biodiversity and increasing the green footprint by planting 5,000 trees.

The initiative is also aimed at increasing Kenya’s forest cover and the carbon sink to mitigate pollution and other adverse impacts of climate change.

According to the stakeholders at the tree planting ceremony that brought together local residents, the initiative is already bearing fruit.

The 5,000 trees planted are expected to preserve the road corridor to deter encroachment and offer a safe and efficient road network.

Businessman and Maasai Flowers Chairman Joshua Kulei, who was the guest speaker, urged Kura to tarmac the roads to ensure ease of movement for the locals and better logistics for the flower farm.

He asked the local community to protect the environment. “Let us work together to support each other by protecting our environment,” said Kulei.

Beyond tree planting, the exercise was termed as a way of strengthening the bond with locals.

Speaking at the event, Kura Deputy Director Seth Omondi said the green cover would also prevent soil erosion and beautify the area.

“We are counting on the residents of Kitengela to nurture and protect these trees to ensure a better tomorrow for the next generations,” said Omondi, noting that the authority was targeting to increase the trees to 280,758.

Kura has planted 172,019,000 seedlings with various community forest associations across Nairobi.

According to Peter Cheserem, the director of operations at Sian Group, local communities play a crucial role. Cheserem noted that the input and feedback from the locals was important in ensuring a peaceful co-existence.

He reiterated that need to pave the roads around the farm, saying it would raise the living standards of the community by increasing accessibility. “Even as we produce as much flowers for export, we try to reduce the impact on the environment,” he said.

Sian Group owns four farms across Kenya including Maasai Flowers, which sits on over 40 acres of land and is a leading producer of roses.

A local, Jared Mung’are, echoed the need for expert advice on trees suitable for small parcels of land.

In 2024, Kenya’s floriculture sector generated approximately Sh108 billion ($835 million) and is projected to hit Sh110.6 billion ($851 million) this year.

The sector is a significant contributor to the country’s foreign exchange earnings. According to the Kenya Flower Council, the growth is driven by increased demand and the expansion of land dedicated to flower farming.