Tea exports dropped by almost 5 million kilos in April

Tea farmers collect fertilizers distributed by Kenya Tea Development Authority(KTDA) at Nyambaria Tea Buying Center in Nyamira County. (Sammy Omingo, Standard)

Tea exports declined by almost five million kilos in April from 37.9 million recorded in March due to wars in some of Kenya's main export markets.

In April, the country exported 33.91 million kilos against the production of 51.78 million kilos by the growers across the country.

According to the Tea Board of Kenya, in April, tea was exported to 54 countries, with Pakistan buying 17,057,496 kilos. This is lower compared to the 21,641,140 kilos it bought in April last year.

In a report dated June 30, TBK CEO Willy Mutai indicates that Egypt bought 5,115,058 kilos, the UK 2,881,802 kilos, the UAE 2,529,220 kilos, Oman 2,110,098 kilos, and Russia 1,874,616 kilos.

Jordan bought 1,553,750 kg, Iran 1,328,295 kg, Sudan 1,328,131 kilos, and Kazakhstan 1,229,549 kg. Sales to Oman, Jordan, Sudan, India, China, and Germany improved compared to the same month last year, he said.

Southern Sudan bought 111,659 kilos, while Zambia bought the least, 170 kilos.

The report stated that in the month under review, smallholder factories under KTDA produced 27,867,781 kilos compared to 30,204,159 kilos registered in April last year.

“The tea market has been disrupted by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Red Sea attacks, and Sudan conflict that has affected global buying,” said Mutai.

Value-added tea was shipped to 24 countries, among them the United Kingdom, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Côte D'Ivoire, Egypt, France, Gambia, and Germany.

In January farmers produced 33.76 million kilos, in February 35.89 million kilos, and in March 34.27 million kilos, reflecting a decline in production.

The effects of weather, Mutai said, were pronounced in the west of Rift, consequent to which the tea output within the region dropped by 32.92% from 35.78 million kgs recorded in March last year to 24 million kgs.

In the month, tea consumed in the county was valued at Sh2.88 million, down from the March value of Sh3.30 million.

Peter Koromo, a tea value chain expert, said the decline in production of tea followed the effect of climate change and chaos experienced in some countries that buy the produce from Kenya.

Karomo says the reduced tea production in the farms is attributed to insufficient rain and the need for the farmers to insure their farms to ensure they do not face the losses.

“Effects of climate change are real in tea and coffee. Mitigation measures are needed to save the farmers from plunging into major losses,” said Karomo.