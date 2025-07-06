×
Kenya Railways temporarily suspends Nairobi-bound commuter train

By Sharon Wanga | Jul. 6, 2025
Kenya Railways commuter train.[File, Standard]

The Kenya Railways has announced a temporary suspension of the 10 pm Madaraka Express passenger train service.

In a statement on Sunday, the company's managing director stated that the suspension was due to technical issues.

“We regret to notify members of the public that due to technical issues, the Madaraka Express 10 PM passenger train from Mombasa to Nairobi has been suspended,” stated Kenya Railways.

The company has further noted that it prioritises passengers' safety while offering quality services.

However, the company did not clearly state the duration of the suspension but apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Kenya Railways temporarily suspends Nairobi-bound commuter train
.

.

Digger Classified

