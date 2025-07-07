Kenya misses Sh130b carbon credit cash on poor forest data

Zebras in Nyekweri-Kimintet community forest in Trans Mara, Narok county, on April 17, 2025. [Peter Muiruri, Standard]

Kenya’s poor data on forest cover is among the challenges behind the country’s unrealised Sh130 billion ($1 billion) revenue from carbon credit trading.

A report by the African Development Bank (AfDB) states that forestry as a sector contributes 3.6 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).