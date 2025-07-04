Santana project earns Mombasa's first EDGE green building certification

Megna Homes CEO Ahmed Badawy (left) takes Governor Abdulswamad Nassir (in black) through the Santana housing model. The Sh4 billion project is located in Mtopanga next to Bamburi. The developer of the project Megna Homes becomes Mombasa’s first real estate company to be EDGE-certified. [Courtesy]

Megna Homes has made history by becoming the first real estate developer in Mombasa to receive the prestigious Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) certification, marking a significant leap in sustainable housing in Kenya’s coastal region.

The certification was awarded for the company’s Santana project, a landmark gated community located in Mtopanga, near Bamburi.

The project stood out for its cutting-edge design and resource-efficient features, earning it recognition from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a World Bank Group member.

EDGE is a globally recognised green building certification system that evaluates developments based on energy efficiency, water conservation, and the use of low-impact construction materials.

According to evaluators, the Santana development is expected to achieve up to 46 per cent energy savings, driven by features such as insulated walls and roofs, energy-efficient lighting, natural ventilation systems, skylights, and solar-powered street lighting.

The project will also realise up to 36 per cent water savings by incorporating low-flow fixtures, water recycling via an on-site sewage treatment plant, and drought-tolerant landscaping.

Additionally, the development significantly reduces embodied energy by up to 55 per cent through the use of locally sourced or recycled materials and structurally optimised designs that minimise overall material consumption.

In an award letter, Ken Simpson, Vice President of Green Business Certification Inc., praised Megna Homes for their commitment to environmental responsibility:

"Your leadership with this project demonstrates to the world that we can build amazing indoor environments while protecting our natural resources."

Set on a 12-acre plot, the Santana estate comprises 816 residential units and 64 commercial spaces. The mix includes one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, alongside an Olympic-sized swimming pool, jogging tracks, a gym, a football pitch, ample green spaces, and a dedicated community centre.

To support safety and resilience, the development also features a police post and improved drainage and road infrastructure, particularly critical in a region frequently affected by seasonal flooding.

Megna Homes CEO Ahmed Badawy welcomed the certification, calling it a major achievement not just for the company, but for the city of Mombasa.

"We are honoured to be the first developer in Mombasa to attain EDGE certification. This milestone aligns with our mission to deliver homes that are functional, affordable, and environmentally responsible," he said.

The EDGE recognition comes amid a growing demand for climate-smart and sustainable housing solutions in Kenya. As cities grapple with rapid urbanisation and climate-related challenges, Santana offers a compelling model for future developments, where private sector innovation meets public need.