Relief for tea growers as prices rise at auction

F armers deliver tea leaves at to a lorry at Nyambaria tea buying center in Nyamira County, on April 15, 2025. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Tea factories registered a slight increment in sales, earning Sh904.1 million, up from Sh902 million during this week’s tea auction in Mombasa. This follows the sale of 3.72 million kilos (kgs) of tea.

A report by Tea Brokers East Africa Ltd shows that the factories that sold at the best prices include Githongo, which fetched Sh17 million, followed by Mununga Sh28.1 million, Imenti Sh14.6 million, Rukuriri Sh25.6 million and Gathuthi Sh23.5 million.

Others are Kangathariri at Sh16.9 million, Gacharage at Sh20 million, Kionyo at Sh12.8 million, Ndima at Sh31.5 million and Mungania at Sh33,484,112. KTDA Zone Six Board Member Enos Njeru said farmers in Embu have continued producing quality tea to satisfy the market.

The report noted that five countries sold 7.9 million kgs of tea, with Kenyan tea producers leading with 6.3 million kgs, Uganda 1,026 million kgs, Rwanda 485,886 kgs, Tanzania 26,936 kgs and Burundi 19,218 kgs.

In the buyers category, 45 dealers participated with Global tea purchasing 18,540 packets, Mitchell Cotts 12,260 packets, LAB International 10,940 packets, Aditya Birlaglobal 8,639 packets, Chai Trading 6,900 packets among others.

Capital tea traders bought 20 packets and marked the least.