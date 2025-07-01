×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Standard Group Board appoints Chaacha Mwita Acting CEO

By Graham Kajilwa | Jul. 1, 2025
Standard Group Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Chacha Mwita at Standard Group Headquarters on June 18, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Standard Group has appointed Chaacha Mwita as Acting Group Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2025, following the exit of Ms Marion Gathoga-Mwangi.

Mr Mwita has also been appointed as an Executive Director to the Board.

In a notice from the Board, Company Secretary Millicent Ngetich said the appointment of Mr Mwita comes as a result of Ms Gathoga-Mwangi’s resignation on June 30.

Ms  Gathoga-Mwangi has been the Group CEO since July 15, 2024.

“Ms Gathoga exits to pursue other career interests. The Board takes this opportunity to thank Ms Gathoga for her invaluable service and leadership, and wishes her all the best in her future pursuits,” the notice said.

Mr Mwita has over 20 years of extensive local and international experience in leadership, communication and policy engagement, with a strong foundation in journalism.

The Board said Mr Mwita's solid achievements as a distinguished journalist and media leader will add value to the organisation as it seeks to reinvigorate its journalism to uphold its tenets of boldness and independence.

Mr Mwita joined the company in April 2025 as the Group Chief Executive Editor and has been pivotal in supporting the company to start to actualise its 2025-2027 strategy, re-orienting its content strategy on all its platforms and refining the business model.

Some of his professional accolades include conducting comprehensive media assessments in several African countries among them Kenya, Botswana, Zambia and Uganda; and leadership roles at the Standard Group (previously as Editorial Director and recently in the Board), Nation Media Group, Aga Khan Foundation, African Population and Health Research Centre (APHRC) and Thompson Foundation (London, UK).

Academically, Mr Mwita holds a Bachelor of Education (Arts) degree from the University of Nairobi, and a postgraduate diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Nairobi’s School of Journalism. He also has an MBA from the University of St Gallen, Switzerland.

Mr Mwita has also participated in executive development programmes at the Haas School of Business (University of California at Berkeley, USA) and the University of Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

“We believe Chaacha’s solid achievements as a distinguished journalist and media leader will add value to the organisation as it seeks to reinvigorate its journalism to uphold its tenets of boldness and independence,” the Board said. 

Related Topics

Chaacha Mwita Marion Gathoga Mwangi Standard Group CEO Standard Group PLC
GenZ Revolt
.

Latest Stories

DCI boss summoned as inventory queried
DCI boss summoned as inventory queried
National
By Kamau Muthoni
10 mins ago
Standard Group Board appoints Chaacha Mwita Acting CEO
Business
By Graham Kajilwa
12 mins ago
Harness the dreams of Gen Z to power Kenya's innovation
Opinion
By XN Iraki
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

From dorm fires to street protests; how a decade of school unrest shaped youth dissent
By Lewis Nyaundi 6 hrs ago
From dorm fires to street protests; how a decade of school unrest shaped youth dissent
Warning to CS Murkomen: The day I met Bedel Bokassa's son in Geneva
By Wafula Buke 10 hrs ago
Warning to CS Murkomen: The day I met Bedel Bokassa's son in Geneva
Gen Z Revolt: How women took to the front line in anti-Finance Bill protests
By Rosa Agutu 1 day ago
Gen Z Revolt: How women took to the front line in anti-Finance Bill protests
The Finance Bill that soured Ruto's relationship with Gen Zs
By Benjamin Imende 1 day ago
The Finance Bill that soured Ruto's relationship with Gen Zs
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved