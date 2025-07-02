Kenya Pipeline, Kebs sign Sh45m petroleum testing deal

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC)MD Joe Sang(Right)and Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) MD Esther Ngari,on 1st July 2025, at Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) industrial area in Nairobi.KPC and KEBS Seal agreement to fast track petroleum products. [Edward Kiplimo,standard]

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) and Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) have entered into an agreement that will enable all petroleum products entering the country to be tested at KPC laboratories.

The firms said the partnership, which was signed at KPC headquarters in Nairobi yesterday, marks a pivotal step in strengthening petroleum quality assurance and accelerating trade facilitation at Kenya’s key entry points.

The three-year agreement, valued at an estimated Sh45 million, is designed to transform the national fuel testing regime by leveraging KPC’s network of seven technically equipped laboratories, six of which are dedicated to petroleum testing and one to environmental analysis.

“The collaboration between KPC and KEBS serves as a bold step towards deepening trust and efficiency in the country’s petroleum sector," said KPC managing director Joe Sang.

"Having our seven accredited laboratories directly support KEBS testing will cut down fuel clearance times, promote transparency and strengthen Kenya’s reputation as a regional energy leader."

He added the agreement follows the company's ISO 17025:2017 accreditation that ensures every petroleum cargo entering Kenya is tested in full compliance with global standards.

"This will reinforce confidence among consumers, oil marketers and international stakeholders and is a win for Kenya’s competitiveness as an energy, logistics and aviation hub.”

The laboratories are located within major depots and at the Kipevu Oil Terminal in Mombasa.

Kebs managing director Esther Ngari expressed confidence in KPC's testing capabilities.

“The collaboration with KPC is a landmark development in our ongoing commitment to uphold and advance quality standards within the petroleum sector,” she said.

“We are confident that this partnership will drive efficiency, reduce logistical complexities and significantly contribute to the overall safety and reliability of the fuel supply chain."

The SLA builds on KPC’s 2021 strategic plan to commercialise its laboratories and extend testing services to third-party entities, including oil marketing companies.

The firms said the agreement reaffirms the government’s broader agenda to foster synergy among State agencies, improve regulatory efficiency as well as promote trade competitiveness.