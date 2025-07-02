MPs query KenGen spending on feasibility studies

Principal secretary state department of energy Alex Wachira ,National Treasury cabinet secretary John Mbadi and Kengen chair Alfred Agoi Brief the press during the Kengen dividend payout cheque to the National Treasury ceremony at stima plaza ,Nairobi on 12th March 2025. [David Gichuru ,Standard]
Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) is on the spot over Sh370 million it spent on feasibility studies, some conducted without the necessary approval from the Ministry of Energy.
