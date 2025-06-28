×
Standard Chartered partners with CISI to boost wealth management expertise

By Brian Ngugi | Jun. 28, 2025
Evans Munyori The Head of HR, Kenya and Africa at Standard Chartered during the ceremony. [Courtesy]

Standard Chartered Kenya is looking to deepen its partnership with the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) towards capacity building and enhancing professionalism within its staff.

The two organizations said this in turn will allow the tier one lender to better add value to their client base and take advantage of opportunities within wealth management and affluent banking towards boosting revenue.

The bank recently held a ceremony to acknowledge staff who have completed the CISI Level 4 Wealth Management programme, a higher-level qualification for experienced wealth managers and investment advisers.

They said the knowledge and expertise gained from the programme positions Standard Chartered Kenya as “a leading provider within the affluent banking and wealth management space.”

The bank has previously encouraged staff to undertake the Securities Industry Certification programme, crafted by the CISI in conjunction with the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and Financial Sector Deepening Africa - FSD Africa (FSDA).

The programme offers a broad introduction to the financial services professional sector, with a specific focus on investments from a global perspective, focusing on local and international markets and covers key financial principles and products including assets and markets, equities, bonds, derivatives and investment funds.

Standard Chartered Kenya is currently leading the pack, with over 100 practitioners trained and looking to proceed to higher level qualifications within the Wealth and Investment Management space.

Paul Njoki, Head of Affluent Banking and Wealth Management at Standard Chartered Bank, said: “Standard Chartered is committed to providing clients with International Wealth Management expertise to help the grow, protect and transfer their wealth.”

“We are developing our People as one the key enablers of our strategy and equipping them with International Certification. Appropriate capacity building of our staff is essential towards helping people and businesses prosper and unlocking sustainable and inclusive growth for the region.”

CISI EA Regional Representative Kimacia Gitau, said “professionals within financial services owe important duties to all their stakeholders including clients, regulators, market participants, their profession as well as to the wider society among others.”

“Our purpose, as a professional body, is to provide and encourage the attributes necessary to be a professional,” he said.

