Dahabshiil CEO honoured with global award

By Kanyiri Wahito | Jun. 26, 2025
Dahabshiil CEO Abdirashid Duale. [Courtesy]

Abdirashid Duale, the CEO of Africa’s largest money transfer company, Dahabshiil, has been awarded the prestigious Leadership Award at the Global Somali Awards 2025, held in Columbus, Ohio, USA.

The award, which celebrates outstanding contributions by members of the Somali community across the world, recognised Duale for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to expanding financial access and economic empowerment for millions.

“This award is a testament to the resilience and ambition of the Somali people. At Dahabshiil, we remain committed to driving progress, supporting our diaspora, and building a brighter future for all,” Duale said.

Duale’s recognition reflects a remarkable journey of entrepreneurship rooted in community and shaped by conflict.

Under Abdirashid’s leadership, that modest initiative has grown into Dahabshiil Group, a global financial powerhouse operating in over 130 countries, including Kenya.

“I often say I didn’t find Dahabshiil, Dahabshiil found me. It was rooted in the struggles of our people and the values of our family,” said Duale.

Dahabshiil brings together a broad portfolio including Dahabshiil Money Transfer, Dahabshiil Bank, DahabPlus, and eDahab.

The group serves as a financial lifeline for diaspora communities and a vital partner for development agencies working in fragile and underserved regions.

“He embodies the mission of inclusive finance. Duale has built not just a company, but a platform of stability and hope across fragile regions,” said a statement from the Global Somali Awards committee.

Columbus, which hosted the awards ceremony, is home to one of the largest Somali diaspora communities in the United States.

The event drew leaders, innovators, and changemakers from around the globe to celebrate Somali excellence in business, education, philanthropy, and more.

