Ruto signs Finance Bill into law as KRA faces Sh2.75tr revenue test

By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau | Jun. 27, 2025
President William Ruto during the signing of seven parliamentary Bills that will accelerate the achievement of our Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda. [PHOTO HIRAM OMONDI/ PCS, 11/12/2024]

President William Ruto yesterday signed the Finance Bill 2025 into law, introducing changes in tax administration aimed at increasing his embattled government’s revenue as the country grapples with mounting public debt and economic pressures.  

The new measures, many of them set to take effect on July 1, have minimal implications in terms of hiking taxes as the government tried to avoid pushback from Kenyans witnessed in 2024 when it proposed punitive tax measures but later withdrew the bill following Gen Z protests last June.

.

