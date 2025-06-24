State cracks down on harmful pesticides, bans 77 products

Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe during a consultative meeting with the tea producers, buyers and brokers at East African Tea Traders auditorium in Mombasa, on March 13, 2025. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has now banned 77 harmful pesticides, citing safety concerns.

Kagwe said the ministry has completed a comprehensive review of pesticide active ingredients currently registered in the Kenyan market. This was undertaken by the Pest Control Products Board (PCPB), which is mandated to ensure all Pest Control Products (PCPs) authorised for use in the country are safe for human health and the environment.

“PCPB undertook a thorough review of 430 end-use products, utilising scientific information provided by applicants and reviews of regulatory decisions made by reputable international agencies on the respective molecules contained in the products,” said Kagwe in a statement Monday.

Following scientific assessments and stakeholder consultations, he said the review identified certain active ingredients and associated end-use products that pose unacceptable risks to human health, crops, livestock, and the environment. “As a result, we have taken decisive regulatory action to withdraw 77 end-use products from the Kenyan market and to restrict the use of 202 products on various crops,” the CS said.

He noted a further 151 products are under review by the PCPB, with a decision on their approval expected by December 2025, during which time their use or importation remains prohibited until the end of the process.

The CS also said that the Ministry has reviewed the Draft Pest Control Products Bill to enhance regulation of PCPs, which has already been approved by Cabinet and will soon be tabled in Parliament.

To further safeguard the public, the Ministry has taken the following measures: the CS directed that all PCP products considered for registration in Kenya must be registered in their country of origin.

He added that no pest control products banned internationally under multilateral environmental agreements will be registered for use in Kenya, and that importation of any molecule under review that is not approved in the European Union, the United States of America, Australia, and Canada shall be prohibited until the review process is finalised.

“This action is part of our continuous efforts to align Kenya’s agricultural practices with international best standards, ensure food safety for all Kenyans, and promote sustainable agriculture. The Ministry remains vigilant and will continue to review and update our regulatory frameworks in line with emerging scientific evidence and global developments,” he said.

The ministry has since urged farmers, distributors, and stakeholders to comply fully with the new regulations and to adopt safe, effective, and environmentally friendly pest management alternatives.

He also affirmed that the ministry will continue supporting farmers through education, extension services, and the promotion of integrated pest management practices.

The Ministry has provided a schedule of the various active ingredients and molecules reviewed by the PCPB. They range from herbicides, miticides, insecticides, fungicides, soil fumigants, and co-formulants.

Earlier this month, during the Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International (CABI) regional meeting, Kagwe warned that powerful pesticide cartels are actively sabotaging government efforts to eliminate harmful agrochemicals and enforce food safety standards.

“We are aware that banned pesticide cartels are fighting back—through bribery of legislative and regulatory bodies, infiltration of government institutions, and sponsorship of media articles to undermine public health reforms,” Kagwe revealed.

His remarks came amid renewed calls for regional cooperation in tackling pesticide risks, environmental degradation, and crop losses. He emphasised that, while the nation strengthens pesticide regulation, promotes sustainable inputs and innovates through farmer empowerment, entrenched commercial interests remain obstructive. “This is not just a policy issue—it is a fight for the health of our people, the integrity of our food systems, and the future of our environment,” he said.