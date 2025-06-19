Kenyan farmers urged to tap into China's zero-tariff market

Du Xiaohui, Director-General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's African Affairs Department During the Press Conference in Beijing. [Brian Ngugi, Standard]

China is calling on Kenyan and African farmers and producers to capitalise on the zero-tariff export opportunities created by Beijing's expanded trade policy, which opens access to its vast consumer market of 1.4 billion people.

Du Xiaohui, Director-General of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's African Affairs Department, highlighted a concerning "apathy" among African producers in utilising this unprecedented market access.

Du, speaking to reporters on Wednesday at a press conference held in Beijing, noted that China has observed a slower-than-expected uptake of the tariff-free access by traders and producers in African nations. He, however, added that Beijing is collaborating closely with relevant Chinese authorities and African countries to facilitate imports.

During the recently concluded Fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE) held in the city of Changsha, located in southern Hunan province, China committed to implementing zero-tariff treatment on all tariff lines for 53 African nations with diplomatic relations. Chinese President Xi Jinping in his message to the forum, described this policy as offering "new impetus" for shared development.

Effective since December, the expanded policy aims to promote stability and resilience amid global uncertainties, Beijing said.

On Wednesday, Du emphasised the importance of African producers being proactive and familiarising themselves with the entry requirements for the Chinese market, particularly for high-potential products like flowers, cashews and avocados.

“Get yourself familiar with the Chinese market and you will win a huge market," he stated.

Beijing is dedicated to providing essential "trade facilitation measures" and capacity-building initiatives to bridge existing gaps, Du said. He added that Beijing is working with African nations on the facilitation of specific requirements, such as inspection and quarantine for products like cashews.

For Kenya, which has already signed an economic partnership framework with China, Du suggested accelerating and concluding the negotiations to maximise the benefits of the policy.

The "Changsha Declaration," issued after recent high-level talks, emphasised the need to collaborate with African countries and condemned protectionism, implicitly critiquing tariffs imposed by countries like the United States.

Chinese commerce officials reported a 15.2 per cent year-on-year increase in imports from African Least Developed Countries (LDCs) under this policy from December to March, totalling $21.42 billion.

While analysts cautioned that tariff removal alone will not transform African economies, Du said China is ready to provide the market and support necessary, urging African producers to engage actively.