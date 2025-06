Locals at the scene in Nairobi where a civilian hawking face masks was shot by the police. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Kenya’s construction sector is on the brink, as rising political temperatures, fueled by nationwide protests over police brutality and the death of Albert Ojwang in custody—trigger an economic slowdown, stall building projects, and disrupt supply chains.

A sector once valued at over Sh1.5 trillion in GDP contribution in 2022 is now facing contraction, with contractors suspending work and developers holding back due to mounting uncertainty.