Aerial view of Nairobi on 31st January 2024,Nairobi Skyline is changing everyday with tallest building coming up. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Amid a constrained fiscal space and a huge debt burden that is taking up the largest chunk of the government’s expenditure, of about Sh1.1 trillion in the 2025/2026 financial year, development remains one of the key areas that has been left competing for limited resources.

Additionally, President William Ruto has been vocal that the country cannot continue relying on borrowed funds for its development ventures.