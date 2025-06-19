Kenya, South Korea in fresh efforts to upgrade maritime training

A South Korean delegation led by Prof. Jinsoo Park from the Korea Institute of Maritime & Fisheries Technology visited the Mount Kenya University (MKU) Maritime Academy in Malindi, Kilifi County, on Jun 12, 2025. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Kenya and South Korea have launched fresh efforts to upgrade the training of seafarers in various institutions in the country.

Maritime stakeholders last week welcomed a joint delegation from South Korea to the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) as the maritime industry regulator, and various training institutions at the Coast to assess the infrastructure and equipment and discuss the implementation of the Advanced Maritime Education and Training System (AMETS) in Kenya project.

The delegation’s visit formed a major part of its foundational survey and meeting with relevant stakeholders on the implementation of the project, as well as its efforts to explore public-private cooperation opportunities.

“Through the initiative, Korea will transfer its maritime education and training system in compliance with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) STCW (Standard of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping) Convention Standards,” said Prof Jinsoo Park, head of delegation from the Korea Institute of Maritime and Fisheries Technology (KIMFT).

The project aims to address the global shortage of seafarers, including in Korea, while fostering sustainable development in East Africa, particularly in Kenya.

According to BIMCO and International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) survey (2024), there will be a need for an additional 89,510 officers by 2026 to operate the world merchant fleet and the maritime industry must significantly increase training and recruitment levels if it is to avoid a serious shortage in the total supply of officers by 2026.

The project will be implemented between KIMFT and Maritime Education and Training Support Centre for Kenya (METSCK) from South Korea and the Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) as the designated Maritime Education and Training (MET) institution from Kenya.

Kenya is currently considering an MOU on the recognition of Certificates of Competence (COC) between the two countries.

The Korean delegation also visited the state-run Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) in Mombasa and Mount Kenya University’s Malindi Maritime Academy in Kilifi County.

During discussions, KMA’s acting director general, Mr Isaiah Nakoru, illustrated the current status of maritime education and training in Kenya and assured the delegation of the authority’s support in the project.

The project was officially approved by Korea’s Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries on March 11, 2025, and is part of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Kenya and South Korea on maritime cooperation signed in June, 2024.

The South Korean government approved the project to be implemented in a period of two years from 2025 to 2026.

Following the visit by the Korean delegation, a number of institutions offering maritime courses, and stakeholders say that the country could be headed in the right direction as it seeks to exploit the blue economy Potential.

MKU’s deputy vice chancellor in charge of academic and research, Dr Mercyline Kamande, described the visit by the Korean delegation as beneficial to the country.

''We need collaborators in the maritime space who have the much-required expertise who will impart knowledge as we strive to make our centre a model of excellence in the training of seafarers locally to boost maritime engineering and nautical sciences,'' she said.

She added that for them to be able to mount world-class maritime engineering training, they needed collaborators like the KIMF to have staff exchange programmes for the benefit of the maritime industry.

Prof Evans Karusi, executive director MKU Maritime Academy TVET arm, said that they were thrilled by the visit as it will bring closer collaboration and expertise and hence enriches the maritime industry.

''We expect to have first-hand information on matters maritime as we shall be dealing with real experts, boost to curriculum development, open up chances for both students and teachers to be exposed to all modern maritime trends that will be of real benefit to us all,'' Karusi said.

Prof Park commended the MKU Malindi Maritime Academy for having excellent facilities, ranging from buildings and equipment that can host advanced maritime courses that they intend to do locally.

While hosting the KIMFT and Maritime Education and Training (MET) support centre for Kenya, BMA chief executive officer, Dr Eric Katana, expressed appreciation for the growing partnership between BMA and KIMFT, highlighting key milestones that have been achieved since the signing of the MoU between the two institutions in Korea in 2024.

Dr Katana noted that the collaboration has already borne fruit, particularly in enhancing the quality of maritime training, curriculum development, and capacity building for instructors and cadets in Kenya.

Captain Dr Chong Daeyul, head of the Maritime Policy and Legislation Support Unit within the Education and Planning Division at KIMFT, commended the BMA for its impressive standards in training.





Speaking during the visit, Mr. Yun-Chul Jung, managing director of the MET Support Centre for Kenya, underscored the importance of sustainable partnerships in developing Kenya’s maritime education ecosystem.

He reiterated MET’s commitment to supporting BMA through technical assistance, access to global best practices, and capacity development initiatives aimed at positioning the state academy as a regional centre of excellence in maritime and blue economy education.

Also present were Prof Park, master marine at KIMFT, Han-Dong Bang, chief director, MET Support Centre for Kenya and Dr Weon-Jae Ha, director, MET Support Centre for Kenya.

And speaking earlier from Mombasa, Maritime analyst, Mr Andrew Mwangura, said the visit marked a pivotal moment in Kenya's maritime education landscape.

''As we welcome the Korean delegation, we witness the beginning of a transformative partnership that promises to elevate our maritime training standards to unprecedented heights,” Mwangura said.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly’s departmental committee on Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers has called for improved funding and fast-tracking of the Bandari Maritime Academy Bill pending in Parliament.

Led by chairperson Ms Lydia Haika, the team that visited BMA on Saturday last week urged the Cabinet Sectary for Labour Alfred Mutua and his Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Hassan Joho to sign MoUs with major maritime nations to secure employment opportunities for Kenyan seafarers.

Committee member and Likoni MP Ms Mishi Mboko said Kenya requires ships to support the training of seafarers and urged the Immigration department to collaborate with other state agencies and roll out the issuance of the Seafarers Identity Document (SID) to ease the travel of Kenyan sailors internationally.

“Lack of a ship for training seafarers and the SID stand out as pressing problems in the maritime sector. There is therefore a need for collaboration between the Immigration department and the Ministry of Labour to have the SID issued to our seafarers,” she said.

Dr Katana BMA Bill that is stuck in parliament, lack of SID among seafarers, and the need for recognition of Kenyan maritime certificates through MoUs should be urgently addressed to make the maritime industry robust.