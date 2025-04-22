The Standard

Tanzania firm presses on with Kilifi gas plant amid safety fears

By Macharia Kamau | Apr. 22, 2025
Lake Gas is pushing ahead with its bulk cooking gas terminal project in Kilifi County, risking running afoul of the High Court’s ruling halting construction and revoking the firm’s environmental licence. 

The Tanzanian firm has been positioning itself as a key player in Kenya’s cooking gas market. A planned 25,000 metric tonne liquified petroleum gas (LPG) storage plant is expected to boost its Kenyan operations, including retail sales of cooking gas.

The firm said tanks with a storage capacity of 10,000 tonnes are ready for use and is preparing to start operations “within the month” despite a court ruling that revoked its environmental licence and halted all project activities.

