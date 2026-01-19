Winnie Odinga: Raila's ODM can't be led by sellouts

EALA MP Winnie Odinga addresses a rally in Kibera's Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi, on January 18, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard

EALA MP Winnie Odinga on Sunday convened a rally at Kamukunji Grounds in Kibra, Nairobi, drawing a crowd reminiscent of those once mobilised by her late father, ODM leader Raila Odinga. The turnout stood in sharp contrast to the modest gathering that recently listened to party leader Oburu Odinga at the same venue.

She used the rally to caution ODM leaders against making unilateral decisions on the party’s direction ahead of the 2027 General Election without consulting members through a National Delegates Conference (NDC).