ITU regional forum to track progress made in Africa's ICT sector

By Kelley Boss | Apr. 10, 2025
ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo addresses participants during the International Telecommunication Union regional development forum for Africa (RDF- AFR) 2025, on April 7, 2025. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard] 

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) is hosting the Regional Development Forum for Africa organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the UN specialised agency for digital technologies.

The event brings together high-level dialogue among ITU member States, industry, academia, civil society, the UN system, as well as regional and international development agencies and organisations on the implementation of initiatives in the development of ICTs and telecommunications.

Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo who officially opened the forum on Monday in Nairobi, said it’s time for the continent to leverage its regional integration, strategic leadership and governance for advanced digital transformation and bridge the digital divide.

He emphasized the importance of African nations harnessing their economic, natural, cultural and human resources to ensure sustainable and independent growth in the ICT sector.

ICT and Digital Economy Principal Secretary John Tanui reiterated the government’s heavy investment in the expansion of broadband infrastructure, enabling the public to access digital space by installing public Wi-Fis and availing digital skills for the youth.

Communications Authority of Kenya Director General David Mugonyi termed the forum a launchpad for Africa’s participation at the World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025.  

