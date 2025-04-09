The Standard

KCB cuts rates in boon for borrowers

By Brian Ngugi | 28m ago

Customers of KCB Bank Kenya, the country’s largest lender by assets, are set to benefit from lower borrowing costs following the lender's announcement on Wednesday that it would reduce its base lending rate.

The move comes swiftly after the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK)  announced a cut to its benchmark lending rate (CBR) on Tuesday.

In a public notice, KCB stated it would lower its base lending rate from 14.6 per cent to 13.85 per cent per annum. The new rate will take effect for new loan facilities from April 11, 2025, and for existing facilities from May 11, 2025.

KCB clarified that the final lending rate for individual customers would be based on a customer-specific margin added to this new base rate. The reduction applies to Kenya Shilling-denominated loans, excluding fixed-rate credit.

The bank highlighted its continued implementation of the risk-based credit pricing model, which it anticipates will further enable customers with strong credit profiles to access more affordable loans.

The lender said the rate cut was expected to support its clientele and stimulate broader economic activity in the country. “The reduction is expected to further support our customers and stimulate economic activity,” said KCB. 

The swift response from KCB signals a potential trend among commercial banks following the CBK's decision to ease its monetary policy stance. Borrowers across various sectors will be watching closely to see if other lenders follow suit, potentially leading to a welcome reduction in the cost of credit.

The CBK on Tuesday lowered its benchmark lending rate, the Central Bank Rate (CBR), by 75 basis points to 10.00 per cent down from 10.75 per cent.

The central bank's latest rate cut is intended to encourage commercial banks to increase lending to the private sector and support a projected economic growth of 5.4 per cent this year, up from an estimated 4.6 per cent last year. 

Related Topics

KCB Bank KCB Interest Rate KCB Lending Rate KCB Loan Rate
.

Latest Stories

KCB cuts rates in boon for borrowers
KCB cuts rates in boon for borrowers
Business
By Brian Ngugi
28 mins ago
Machakos residents petition to impeach Governor Wavinya amid power wrangles
Counties
By Stephen Nzioka
29 mins ago
It's a two-woman race for Kenya Editors Guild presidency
National
By Ronald Kipruto
34 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Honey brings smiles to 30 widows in Kilifi's Dabaso village
By Levis Musumba 3 hrs ago
Honey brings smiles to 30 widows in Kilifi's Dabaso village
Kisumu lakefront booms as hidden tourism gems transform region
By Sharon Owino 4 hrs ago
Kisumu lakefront booms as hidden tourism gems transform region
State House rogues: Farouk Kibet and Itumbi calling shots in Ruto government
By Ndung’u Gachane 8 hrs ago
State House rogues: Farouk Kibet and Itumbi calling shots in Ruto government
How city matatu crew saved woman's life in emergency
By Flavier Momanyi 9 hrs ago
How city matatu crew saved woman's life in emergency
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved